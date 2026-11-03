Atiku Accuses DSS of Recruiting Protesters to Disrupt ADC Sokoto Rally

ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar alleges the DSS is recruiting protesters to disrupt his party's campaign flag-off in Sokoto and accuses the Tinubu administration of weakening opposition ahead of 2027.

African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has accused the leadership of the Department of State Services of recruiting protesters to disrupt the party's campaign rally in Sokoto.

Atiku Accuses State Services

The former vice president made the allegation in a statement, warning against what he described as a calculated attempt to undermine opposition activities ahead of the 2027 general election. Atiku said public facilities meant for campaign activities had been blocked and logistical support withheld to frustrate the ADC's planned rally in the state. He described the developments as deliberate attempts to deny the opposition a level playing field.

Also read Atiku Alleges Plot To Disrupt ADC Campaign In Sokoto, Vows Resistance

He alleged the planned protests were designed to create disorder and provide the APC-controlled state government with an excuse to impose a curfew. The flag-off was scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, in Sokoto. He claimed information available to the party suggested some protesters had been mobilised from an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road, with trucks stationed there and deployed to strategic locations, including a roundabout.

According to him, the protesters caused traffic gridlock, threatened commuters and beat some residents, while others moved away from the roundabout in search of shade. He called on security operatives allegedly involved to stop immediately, insisting agencies should protect citizens and uphold the law rather than engage in partisan activities. This is not intelligence work. It is political interference dressed in official uniform, he said.

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Security agencies exist to protect Nigerians and uphold the law, not to recruit protesters or help a political party manufacture a crisis. He urged every officer involved to return to the constitutional duty of impartial service. The ADC candidate accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of devoting excessive attention to weakening credible opposition parties instead of addressing the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians.

Atiku Criticizes Government Economy

He alleged the government pursued a policy of political intimidation and absorption of opposition figures into the ruling All Progressives Congress. He said the aim was to reduce Nigeria to a one party state in all but name. He said the government's record on the economy, particularly the rising cost of food, transportation, fuel, electricity and other essential commodities, should be its major concern rather than attempts to frustrate opposition campaigns.

He added that millions of Nigerians were struggling to feed their families, pay school fees and sustain their businesses. The government is afraid of the people's verdict, he said, having unleashed a crushing cost of living crisis. Outlining his economic priorities, Atiku promised to make life affordable through increased local production, stronger food production, job creation and measures to reduce the cost of doing business.

He also proposed a targeted production subsidy tied to fuel refined in Nigeria, arguing the policy would provide measurable relief to consumers while strengthening domestic industries. He said Nigerians deserve policies that put food on the table and restore opportunity. The presidential candidate criticised the APC over the poor turnout at its recent rally in Kaduna, saying the ruling party should regard the development as a warning that Nigerians were withdrawing their confidence.

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Warning to Ruling Party

He accused the government of resorting to intimidation and obstruction because of its declining popularity. The more this government tries to silence the people, the clearer it becomes that it has already lost their confidence, he said. Describing the 2027 general election as a defining moment for Nigeria's democracy, he said the contest would go beyond political parties and candidates to determine whether Nigerians could freely choose a different direction for the country.

He vowed the ADC would resist every attempt to exclude opposition parties, insisting neither administrative restrictions nor intimidation would force the party into silence. The candidate confirmed he would be in Sokoto on Wednesday, November 4, to address supporters despite the alleged attempts to frustrate the rally. He appealed to residents to remain peaceful and avoid being provoked into violence. He urged security agencies to protect commuters, residents and rally participants without political bias.

Appeal for Peaceful Campaign

He also called on the authorities to ensure the ADC campaign proceeded without interference. Addressing Nigerian voters, Atiku urged them to defend their democratic rights and resist intimidation, stressing that the freedom to choose their leaders belonged to the people. He pledged to lead the ADC campaign without abandoning the political field, adding that officers who remained faithful to the Constitution would have the party's support.