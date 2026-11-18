The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council wants INEC to postpone its November 28, 2026 mock accreditation and results collation exercise, saying parties were given too little time. It also rejects INEC's position that ward, local government and state collation results will not be uploaded to IReV in 2027.

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone its proposed November 28, 2026 mock accreditation and results collation exercise, alleging that the short notice given to political parties would undermine their participation.

ADC Demands Postponement of Mock Exercise

The council said INEC did not give political parties sufficient time to mobilise, train and submit their agents for the nationwide exercise. The exercise is expected to cover all 774 local government areas and two polling units in each of the country's 8,838 Registration Areas. The ADC-PCC accused the commission of bias. It alleged that its invitation to participate in the exercise was deliberately delayed until November 18, the final day for the submission of names of participating agents.

Also read ADC Urges Court to Halt INEC Action on Leadership Records

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council said INEC's letter, dated November 16, 2026, notifying stakeholders barely two days before the submission deadline, was hasty and unfair. It argued that political parties had been given less than two weeks to prepare for an exercise of national importance.

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The statement read, How does INEC expect political parties to adequately prepare, mobilise, train and submit their agents for an exercise of this magnitude within such a short time? This is not preparation; it is an ambush. A mock exercise designed to test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the 2027 General Elections cannot be credible if critical stakeholders are effectively excluded by an unreasonable timeline. INEC cannot test electoral credibility through an incredible process.

We therefore demand that INEC immediately postpone the exercise to give political parties sufficient time to nominate their agents, prepare adequately and participate meaningfully in the process. The council said the exercise was too important to be conducted under a timeline that could prevent political parties from participating effectively.

It maintained that adequate preparation and the involvement of all critical stakeholders were necessary for the mock exercise to achieve its intended purpose of testing the BVAS ahead of the 2027 general elections. Meanwhile, the ADC-PCC has rejected INEC's reported position that results from Ward, Local Government and State collation levels would not be electronically transmitted and published on its Result Viewing Portal during the 2027 general elections.

Opposition to Electronic Result Upload Limits

The council was reacting to comments reportedly made on Tuesday by INEC's Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, that the commission had neither developed nor tested the necessary system for uploading results from the three collation levels. Describing the position as unacceptable, the ADC-PCC said it contradicted Nigerians' expectations for greater transparency in the electoral process.

The statement said, Nigerians fought for and demanded real-time electronic transmission of election results precisely to eliminate the manipulation that often occurs between the Polling Unit and subsequent collation levels. Any attempt to weaken, delay or abandon electronic transmission and public visibility of results at the various levels of collation is an invitation to electoral manipulation. INEC must not create loopholes that would undermine the credibility of the 2027 elections.

The council recalled that former INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had assured Nigerians before leaving office that the commission would extend the uploading of results from Ward, Local Government and State levels to IReV. It added that the current chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, had also given assurances upon assuming office that the commission would pursue measures to strengthen transparency in the electoral process. Questioning the reported position, the ADC-PCC said, What has changed?

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Why the sudden retreat from commitments previously made to Nigerians? Why is INEC now seeking to retain an opaque collation system that limits public visibility of results to the Polling Unit level? The Commission's position that Forms EC8B (Ward), EC8C (Local Government) and EC8D (State) will not be uploaded to IReV raises serious questions about its commitment to improving electoral transparency ahead of 2027.

If Form EC8A, the Polling Unit result, can be captured and uploaded to IReV, there is no convincing reason why the corresponding results at subsequent collation levels cannot also be made publicly accessible. The same technology and process of capturing and uploading results should be extended to the other relevant forms. The council said INEC's position had created an atmosphere of suspicion and heightened concerns about the commission's preparedness to conduct transparent, credible and acceptable elections in 2027.

INEC Chairman Urged to Ensure Credible Elections

It urged the commission to demonstrate impartiality, competence and independence, adding that its credibility depended on treating political parties fairly and transparently. The ADC-PCC further warned that Nigerians expected the commission to ensure that their votes counted in the forthcoming elections. The world is watching the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan. He must be mindful of the weight of responsibility before him.

His name, his legacy and the peace of this country are at stake. History will judge him not by assurances, but by the credibility of the elections he conducts. INEC must not give Nigerians any reason to doubt its independence, competence or readiness for the 2027 elections. The Commission must get this right, and getting it right begins with listening to Nigerians and respecting the legitimate concerns of political parties, it read.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to a credible electoral process. It insisted that INEC is not an extension of the ruling party. It is an independent electoral umpire, and it must act like one, Ologbondiyan said.