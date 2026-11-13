ADC-PCC Accuses APC of Hypocrisy Over Political Violence

The Alliance for Democracy Presidential Campaign Council challenges the APC's condemnation of violence, alleging the ruling party orchestrates attacks on opposition gatherings to divert attention from governance failures.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has faced sharp criticism from the Alliance for Democracy Presidential Campaign Council over its recent statement condemning political violence. The ADC-PCC labeled the ruling party's denouncement of attacks on opposition gatherings as hypocritical, disdainful, and a clear diversionary tactic. This conflict highlights the intensifying tensions surrounding the upcoming political cycle in Nigeria, with both sides trading accusations regarding responsibility for the escalating unrest.

Accusations of Orchestrating Political Violence

The ADC-PCC, through a statement signed by its director of media and publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, challenged the APC to take full responsibility for the climate of political violence. The council argued that the APC and the administration of President Bola Tinubu cannot escape blame for the current state of affairs. According to the ADC-PCC, the ruling party is actually the entity promoting and encouraging this violence across the country rather than being its victim.

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The statement asserts that the APC cannot pretend to be a victim of the very violence it has nurtured, funded, and unleashed on Nigerians since coming to power. From Edo to Cross River, and from Gombe to Lagos, the ADC-PCC claims a consistent pattern where APC supporters disrupt opposition gatherings. These actors allegedly attack innocent supporters, destroy campaign materials, and then rush to the press to express false concern.

Allegations Against APC Governors and Tactics

Beyond national-level rhetoric, the ADC-PCC accused APC governors of institutionalizing political violence within their respective states. The council cited specific methods including the denial of rally venues to opposition parties, the demolition of opposition offices, and targeted physical attacks. Vehicles belonging to opposition members are also allegedly subject to destruction as part of this systematic intimidation strategy.

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Furthermore, the council condemned the deliberate suffocation of opposition campaigns through regulatory restrictions. These include prohibitive and unattainable fees for displaying party posters or erecting candidates' billboards. In Lagos, the disruption of a scheduled town hall meeting for the Nigeria Democratic Congress was cited as bearing the unmistakable fingerprints of APC tactics. The ADC-PCC described this as the same old script of orchestrating violence, intimidating opponents, and issuing public condemnations to cover up the acts.

Contrasting Campaign Strategies and Responses

While opposition parties continue to engage Nigerians on critical national issues such as hunger, insecurity, unemployment, and corruption, the ADC-PCC alleges the APC has little to offer. Consequently, the ruling party has allegedly resorted to violence as its primary campaign strategy. The council questioned the sudden concern expressed by the APC-PCC, recalling several alleged attacks on ADC members and supporters in the past.

These past incidents included the destruction of ADC billboards, the disruption of rallies, and physical assaults on party members. The ADC-PCC asked where the APC's condemnation was during these events, asserting that their sudden concern is not about peace but about diverting attention from their own atrocities. This rhetorical clash underscores the deep mistrust between the major political entities as the 2027 general elections approach.

Future Actions and Call for Presidential Intervention

The ADC-PCC called on President Tinubu to heed the counsel of elder statesman Professor Jerry Gana. They urged him to demonstrate the leadership expected of a President by ensuring that political activities are conducted in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance, and democratic freedom. The council emphasized that the APC's condemnation is hollow and self-serving, urging Nigerians not to be deceived by the ruling party's attempts to distance itself from the prevailing violence.

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To substantiate their claims, the ADC disclosed that it is compiling a comprehensive record of attacks allegedly suffered by its members. The party plans to submit appropriate reports to relevant international judicial and human rights institutions in due course. Despite these threats, the council reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful and issue-based campaigns, declaring that neither intimidation nor violence would deter the ADC from mobilizing Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.