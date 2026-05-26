ADC Ogun State Declares AI Expert Biodun Ogundipe as 2027 Governorship Candidate After Disavowing Fake Results

The African Democratic Congress in Ogun State officially names Dr. Biodun Collins Ogundipe, a Canada‑based AI specialist, as its 2027 governorship nominee, denouncing an unauthorised claim that Otunba Jimi Lawal won the primary and outlining the party's commitment to a transparent election process.

The Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially announced Dr. Biodun Collins Ogundipe, a Canada‑based artificial‑intelligence specialist, as the party's candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The declaration was made in a statement released to the press on Tuesday and signed by the state party's Publicity Secretary, Olumide Onabajo. In the same communiqué the ADC condemned an earlier, unauthorised announcement that had named Otunba Jimi Lawal - a former aide to ex‑Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir El‑Rufai - as the winner of the primary. The spurious notice was allegedly issued by Barrister Adebimpe Adelowo, who presented himself as Secretary of the Ogun State Primary Election Committee.

According to the party's statement, Adelowo had no legal standing, was not a member of the committee appointed by the national leadership, and therefore lacked the authority to declare any result. The ADC stressed that the genuine primary was conducted peacefully across all wards under the supervision of a duly constituted electoral committee recognised by the party's national hierarchy. The exercise was described as free, fair and transparent, observed by party officials, security agencies, civil society representatives and other stakeholders.

After the counting process was completed, Dr. Biodun Collins Ogundipe emerged as the clear victor, securing 9,370 votes. Otunba Jimi Lawal trailed with 6,812 votes, while Dr. Marie Odusina obtained 2,349 votes. These figures differ markedly from the fabricated tally that had been circulated earlier, which showed Lawal with 19,428 votes, Ogundipe with 5,775 and Odusina with 4,825.

In response to the misinformation, Onabajo urged party members, supporters and the public to disregard the false results and to rally behind the legitimate outcome of the primary. He warned that attempts to spread falsified information could erode internal party democracy and create needless divisions. The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to a united front as it prepares for the 2027 general elections, emphasizing that the party remains focused, disciplined and determined to secure victory for Ogun State.

Dr. Ogundipe, popularly known as BCO, pledged to build a united, progressive and prosperous Ogun State. His agenda includes massive investment in youth empowerment and job creation through technology, agriculture and industrial development, as well as the enhancement of healthcare delivery in both rural and urban areas. He repeatedly stressed that the future of Ogun State must be grounded in unity, inclusiveness, competence and genuine service to the people.

The ADC's Ogun State leadership also highlighted that the authentic primary was overseen by Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Adeniyi Adams, who confirmed the final vote count and the legitimacy of Ogundipe's candidacy. The party concluded the statement by calling on all faithful members to support the authentic candidate and to ignore any unauthorized announcements that could jeopardise the party's internal cohesion and electoral prospects





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African Democratic Congress Ogun State Governorship Primary Biodun Ogundipe Unauthorised Election Results 2027 Nigerian Elections

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