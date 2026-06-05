ADC Official Sues Chief Judge Over Party Leadership Dispute

Nkemakolam Ukandu of the African Democratic Congress has filed a suit against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the NJC, alleging bias and disobedience to Supreme Court orders in a case challenging the party's new leadership aligned with David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola.

A senior official of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nkemakolam Ukandu, has initiated legal action against Nigeria 's Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, and the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The lawsuit, filed in Abuja, alleges judicial bias, abuse of power, and disobedience to court orders pertaining to the reassignment of a politically sensitive case concerning the party's leadership. The case is part of a broader internal conflict within the ADC, which has been fractured since a coalition of opposition figures selected the party as a vehicle for the 2027 general elections and installed a new leadership team headed by former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

This leadership change is contested by some members, including Nafiu Bala, who claim the process violated the party's constitution. Ukandu's suit seeks to join Bala's existing case and challenges the propriety of transferring the matter from Judge Emeka Nwite to Judge Peter Lifu. He argues that the Supreme Court had specifically directed that the case continue before Judge Nwite and that the reassignment, occurring after Nwite's elevation to the Court of Appeal, contravened the apex court's order.

The plaintiff further contends that Judge Lifu proceeded with a hearing despite knowledge of the prior directives and that no notice was served on his counsel. He points to public statements by the ADC and commentary from legal scholar Chidi Odinkalu about case assignments to bolster his claim of a compromised judicial process.

The development underscores the intensifying legal wrangling within a party positioned as a key opposition platform and raises pointed questions about judicial administration and perceived impartiality in politically charged litigation





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