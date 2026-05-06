ADC Official Dismisses Impact of Peter Obi's Move to NDC, Predicts 2027 Victory

Kenneth Okonkwo of the African Democratic Congress asserts that the party remains strong despite Peter Obi's defection and questions the former candidate's leadership stability.

Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has publicly addressed the recent political shifts involving former presidential contender Peter Obi . During a detailed broadcast on Arise Television, Okonkwo expressed absolute confidence in the future of the ADC, stating that the party is not demoralized or weakened by Obi's decision to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ).

He emphasized that the ADC is very much active and determined to secure victory in the 2027 presidential election. According to Okonkwo, the party is on a steady path toward forming the next federal government of Nigeria, regardless of who departs or joins their ranks. He believes that the existing coalition within the ADC is functioning smoothly and is resilient enough to overcome any temporary setbacks caused by high-profile defections, asserting that the party is alive and kicking.

Okonkwo focused heavily on what he perceives as a pattern of instability in Peter Obi's political affiliations. He pointed out that the former candidate has transitioned between three different political parties within a remarkably short window of six months. The timeline provided by Okonkwo suggests that Obi was associated with the Labour Party until late December, then moved to the ADC around the start of December, and eventually transitioned to the NDC by early May.

Okonkwo argued that this frequency of switching parties indicates a lack of consistency and commitment. He suggested that if the current Electoral Act did not impose specific restrictions on registration and membership timelines, Obi might have already sought membership in yet another political organization. While Okonkwo noted that changing parties does not automatically disqualify someone's competence or character, he argued that the reasons behind such moves are what truly define a leader's integrity.

The most poignant part of Okonkwo's critique centered on the concept of leadership and the ability to handle a crisis. He noted that Obi claimed to have no personal conflicts with figures like David Mark or Atiku, implying that the move from the ADC was not due to interpersonal friction. Instead, Okonkwo interpreted Obi's departure as a flight from the legal and administrative challenges currently facing the ADC.

He argued that by leaving a party that is struggling with legal battles, Obi has demonstrated a tendency to avoid difficult situations when things become tough. Okonkwo posed a critical question to the Nigerian electorate, wondering how a person who avoids organizational challenges can be trusted to lead a nation that is currently facing some of the most severe crises in the world.

He believes that the capacity to secure victory and manage a country requires a level of fortitude and steadfastness that is not evident in Obi's recent political maneuvers. Concluding his remarks, Okonkwo reiterated that the ADC is not defined by a single individual and its strength lies in its collective vision and its ability to mobilize the grassroots. The focus remains squarely on the 2027 cycle, where the ADC intends to present a stable and committed front to the voters.

By distancing the party from the perceived volatility of Peter Obi's career, Okonkwo aims to reposition the ADC as a reliable alternative for those seeking consistent leadership. He maintained that the coalition's current trajectory is positive and that the party is preparing systematically to take over the reins of power.

The insistence on winning the next election serves as a signal to both supporters and opponents that the ADC views itself as a primary contender in the upcoming democratic process, confident that its structural integrity outweighs the loss of any single member





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Politics ADC Peter Obi 2027 Elections NDC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Defection: ADC hits back at Peter Obi, KwankwasoThe Nation Newspaper Defection: ADC hits back at Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

Read more »

ADC Lawmaker Claims Peter Obi Hindered Igbo Presidential AmbitionA member of the African Democratic Congress claims Peter Obi’s political actions have delayed the possibility of an Igbo person becoming president of Nigeria by two decades, and questions the motivations of his supporters. He also asserts the ADC is strategically positioned for the 2027 elections and may benefit from Obi’s influence in certain regions.

Read more »

ADC favoured Peter Obi more than other aspirants – Party spokesman, AbdullahiNational Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, has disclosed that the party favoured Peter Obi more than any other aspirant while in the party. Abdullahi made the remark while faulting Obi's claim that internal wrangling was part of the reason he defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.

Read more »

ADC Chieftain Claims Peter Obi Hindered Igbo Presidential AspirationsA member of the African Democratic Congress National Legislators’ Forum, Kasimu Maigari, asserts that Peter Obi’s political movement has set back the Igbo people’s chances of producing the next Nigerian President by 20 years, alleging supporters are motivated by personal ambition rather than ideology.

Read more »

Defection: It’s obvious Peter Obi will not get ADC presidential ticketAnambra Central senator, Victor Umeh, on Tuesday said it was clear that Peter Obi would not get the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress, ADC. Senator Umeh stated this on Monday when he featured in an interview on ‘Prime Time’, a programme on Arise Television.

Read more »

ADC Official Claims Peter Obi Feared Atiku AbubakarA Deputy National Financial Secretary of the ADC alleges Peter Obi's departure from the party was due to fear of competition from Atiku Abubakar, and highlights Atiku's efforts to unite opposition forces against the Tinubu government.

Read more »