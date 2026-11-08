ADC National Secretary Aregbesola Appeals Court Ruling on Party Leadership Dispute

Rauf Aregbesola appeals Federal High Court judgment nullifying David Mark-led ADC leadership, citing jurisdictional errors and constitutional provisions regarding party appointments.

Rauf Aregbesola, serving as the national secretary of the African Democratic Congress, has formally filed an appeal against a Federal High Court judgment that invalidated the leadership structure led by David Mark. The appeal process was initiated on Friday through his legal representative, Mohammed Sheriff, who is recognized as a senior advocate of Nigeria. The central objective of this legal maneuver is to persuade the Court of Appeal to overturn the ruling delivered by Peter Lifu, a judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Aregbesola asserts that the lower court acted beyond its legal authority by entertaining the suit regarding the party's internal leadership disputes.

Legal Grounds Challenge Lower Court Jurisdiction

The primary legal argument advanced in the notice of appeal challenges the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to adjudicate matters concerning the emergence of the national secretary. Aregbesola contends that the court lacked the statutory power to determine the validity of resolutions reached during the African Democratic Congress's 99th National Executive Committee meeting. The appellant has formally listed Nafiu Gombe, the African Democratic Congress itself, David Mark, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and Ralph Nwosu as the first through fifth respondents in this case. The appeal seeks to nullify the declaration that Nafiu Gombe's four-year tenure as national secretary remains legally subsisting.

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Mohammed Sheriff outlined five specific grounds for the appeal, arguing that Judge Peter Lifu erred in law by assuming jurisdiction based on the challenge to the statutory oversight of the Independent National Electoral Commission. The legal team maintains that this oversight does not empower the court to resolve competing claims to party leadership arising from the 99th National Executive Committee meeting. Furthermore, the appeal requests that if the appellate court upholds the lower court's jurisdiction but deems a retrial necessary, the case should be returned to the Federal High Court for hearing before a different judge.

Statutory Interpretation of Electoral Act Provisions

A significant portion of the appeal focuses on the interpretation of Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 223(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution. Sheriff argued that the trial judge incorrectly relied on the absence of a democratic election to invalidate Aregbesola's assumption of office. The legal submission emphasizes that Section 82(3) specifically governs elections to party governing bodies, including the filling of vacancies through formal electoral processes. This statutory framework is contrasted with Article 23(4) of the African Democratic Congress constitution, which empowers the appropriate executive organ to appoint an eligible replacement pending an election at the next convention or congress.

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The notice of appeal highlights that the absence of voting at the National Executive Committee meeting did not automatically invalidate the resolutions. Instead, it requires a determination of whether the actions taken constituted an election or an interim appointment under the provisions relied upon by the appellant. Sheriff argued that the lower court applied the requirements governing a formal election to fill a vacancy without first resolving whether Aregbesola's assumption of office fell within the interim appointment power asserted under Article 23(4) of the party constitution.

Opposing Claims and Concurrent Legal Motions

While Aregbesola challenges the validity of the court's ruling, Nafiu Gombe maintains that he was constitutionally entitled to assume the African Democratic Congress leadership following the resignation of Ralph Nwosu as national chairman. Gombe previously approached the Federal High Court seeking to invalidate actions taken by the David Mark-led leadership and restrain Mark, Aregbesola, and other members of the interim national working committee from presenting themselves as the party's legitimate leaders. Gombe argued that their emergence violated the African Democratic Congress constitution and relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

In a separate procedural motion filed on Saturday at the Federal High Court, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, Aregbesola sought a stay of execution for the November 5 judgment. This application aims to restrain the enforcement of, or further consequential steps pursuant to, Orders 7 and 8 of the judgment while the appeal is pending. Sheriff argued that Aregbesola exercises his constitutional right of appeal due to dissatisfaction with material aspects of the ruling, presenting substantial and arguable questions of law and fact regarding the trial court's jurisdiction and the interpretation of the party constitution.

Impact on Party Structure and 2027 Electoral Strategy

The resolution of this legal dispute has immediate implications for the administrative structure of the African Democratic Congress and its preparations for the upcoming 2027 general elections. The David Mark-led caretaker committee and its decisions, including the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election, are currently subject to legal scrutiny. The validity of these decisions hinges on the recognition of the leadership structure that approved them, making the outcome of the appeal critical for the party's political continuity.

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If the Court of Appeal dismisses the appeal, the judgment nullifying the David Mark-led leadership will stand, potentially forcing the party to reassess its executive committee and electoral preparations. Conversely, a successful appeal would restore the authority of the leadership associated with the 99th National Executive Committee, validating their administrative decisions and candidate selection processes. The Nigerian public and party members now await the determination of the appellate court, which will set the precedent for internal party democracy and legal recourse in political organizations.