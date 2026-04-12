ADC Nasarawa State Inaugurates New Executive Committee, Prepares for 2027 Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Nasarawa State has inaugurated its new executive committee, with John Michael Abdul, former Deputy Governor, as state chairman. The congress also elected other key officials in preparation for the 2027 general elections. The event witnessed pledges of unity, transparency and intensified grassroots mobilization from the new leadership.

The African Democratic Congress, ADC , Nasarawa State chapter, has formally inaugurated a newly elected executive committee . This significant event marks a pivotal step for the party as it gears up for the 2027 general elections. The congress, which took place on Saturday, witnessed the emergence of key leaders who will steer the party’s operations and strategic initiatives within the state.

The former Deputy Governor, John Michael Abdul, has been elected as the state chairman, and he is expected to bring a wealth of experience and political acumen to his new role. The new leadership team is comprised of seasoned politicians and individuals with proven track records. The composition of the new executive committee reflects the ADC's commitment to inclusivity and its aim to build a strong and cohesive organization. \The congress also saw the election of other principal officers who will support the chairman in his duties. Isah Adamu Nadare was elected as the secretary, a crucial position that will oversee the administrative functions of the party. The party members also elected Prince Mohammed Yamusa Chindo as deputy chairman, Aminu Nagogo as treasurer, Elmahmud Hussaini Sani as financial secretary, Hajiya Hafsat Ibrahim Tiyel as women leader, Prince Shekwoaga Musa Maikasuwa as youth leader, Barrister Paul Magaji Ajeh as legal adviser, Dr Taimako Sunday Anyuabaga as publicity secretary, and Hajiya Hassana Musa Maidoki as auditor. These individuals represent diverse backgrounds and expertise, which are expected to contribute to the holistic development of the party's programs and policies. At the zonal level, Idris Ojoko emerged as vice chairman for Nasarawa West, while Alhaji Yahaya Onyapa and Mr. Joseph Masin were elected vice chairmen for Nasarawa South and Nasarawa North, respectively. The successful conduct of the congress signifies the party’s internal cohesion and dedication to democratic processes. The election of these officers is viewed as a significant move in preparing the party for future political contests, and also to galvanize the support from stakeholders within the state. \In his acceptance speech, John Michael Abdul expressed his gratitude to the party members for the trust they had placed in the new leadership. He pledged to prioritize unity, emphasizing the importance of consolidating the party's strength and expanding its reach across the state. The chairman also highlighted the commitment to strengthen grassroots mobilization, stating that the new administration will work diligently to engage and connect with communities throughout Nasarawa State. Abdul also assured party members that the primaries for the 2027 general elections would be fair, inclusive, and transparent, demonstrating the party's dedication to upholding democratic principles. The event received a boost through goodwill messages from notable party figures including Senator Patricia Akwashiki, Deputy National Chairman, Barrister Musa Elayo, National Vice Chairman (Diaspora), Senator Suleiman Asonya Adokwe, Chief of Staff to the National Chairman, and Mr. Julius Miyanki Ogah, State Chief Whip. These leaders urged the newly elected executives to work tirelessly in strengthening the party's organizational structure and increasing its visibility. The congress attracted numerous stakeholders and aspirants, including Hon. Barrister Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, Alhaji Jibril Sabo Keana, Hon. Ayuba Umar, Alhaji Nasiru Soja Abdullahi, and Hon. Umar Shuaibu Kubi, among others. Their presence underscored the importance of the event and the widespread interest in the ADC's prospects in the upcoming elections





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