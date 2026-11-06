ADC Leadership Sacked, Nigeria Oil Theft Hits 3.33 Million Barrels

Federal High Court voids Atiku Abubakar's ADC nomination while oil theft losses reach 3.33 million barrels. Security concerns rise across Kaduna and Ogun as economic pressures mount on the Naira.

The African Democratic Congress has suffered a significant legal defeat after the Federal High Court removed its executive council led by David Mark. The court also invalidated the presidential nomination of Atiku Abubakar, effectively stripping the former Vice President of his party ticket. This ruling marks a critical turning point for the political organization and its leadership structure.

Court Rules on ADC Leadership

The Federal High Court issued a judgment that nullified the current administration of the African Democratic Congress. David Mark previously led the party executives until this recent dismissal by the judicial authority. The court decision explicitly voided the presidential nomination held by Atiku Abubakar within the party structure. This legal setback removes Atiku Abubakar from the presidential race under the ADC banner. The newspaper Daily Trust reported these developments as a major setback for the political party. The ruling impacts the organizational hierarchy and future electoral strategies of the ADC. Legal experts note this decision reshapes the internal dynamics of the opposition party.

Also read Court Voids Atiku's ADC Presidential Candidacy, Sacks David Mark-Led Leadership

Security Threats in Kaduna and Ogun

Violence continues to plague various regions with new incidents reported in Kaduna State and Ogun State. Bandits attacked Akwando village in Kuturmi, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The assault resulted in two deaths and the abduction of eighteen villagers. The Nigerian Police Force must address these security breaches in the region. In a separate incident in Ogun State, families of ten travelers raised alarms over their abduction at Ijebu Awa. This boundary community lies between Ogun and Oyo States. The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of twenty-five million Naira for the release of the captives. Olusoji Adedapo, a former member of the National Youth Service Corps, is among those abducted. Vanguard reported that the security situation remains volatile in these areas.

Economic Pressures and Oil Theft

The Central Bank of Nigeria research indicates that persistent budget deficits are exerting significant pressure on the Naira. This fiscal imbalance is fueling exchange rate instability and complicating efforts to lower interest rates. The Nigerian economy faces additional strain from energy sector losses. Nigeria lost three point three three million barrels of crude oil to theft in twenty twenty-five. Nearly two-thirds of these reported losses occurred in the final three months of the year. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission reported a revenue decline of two point one four trillion Naira. Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence, stated that the armed forces will gradually withdraw from internal security duties. This shift aims to allow the Nigeria Police Force to build its capacity for domestic law enforcement.

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Political Support and Election Security

President Bola Tinubu received political support in Ekiti State ahead of the 2027 election cycle. Governorship candidates from the Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, and Allied Peoples Movement declared support for his second-term bid. This coalition strengthens his political position in the region. However, security assessment by EONS Intelligence recorded five hundred nineteen incidents nationwide. These figures raise fresh concerns about the security situation ahead of the 2027 election. The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria has called on the federal government to declare pharmaceutical insecurity a national security threat. The society warns that drug diversion, illicit trafficking, and counterfeit medicines are fuelling insecurity and undermining public health.

Presidential Schedule and Local Incidents

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on November 6 for a two-state visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers. The itinerary is part of his official engagements across the country. In Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State, directed security agencies to immediately investigate disruptions at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally. The rally took place in Lafia on Wednesday. The governor emphasized the need for thorough security assessments. Rising domestic gas prices are forcing households across Nigeria to abandon cooking gas. Many citizens are switching to cheaper alternatives such as charcoal, firewood, and sawdust. This economic pressure affects daily living standards for families nationwide.