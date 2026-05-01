ADC Leadership Dispute Resolved: INEC Reinstates Mark and Aregbesola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has re-published the names of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as chairman and national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following a Supreme Court ruling that overturned a previous order to maintain the status quo. The decision follows a legal challenge to Mark’s leadership and restores clarity to the party’s organizational structure.

The political landscape of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has experienced a significant shift following a Supreme Court ruling and subsequent action by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ).

For a considerable period, the leadership of the ADC was shrouded in uncertainty due to a legal challenge concerning the position of the party’s chairman. The dispute originated in the Federal High Court in Abuja, where Nafiu Bala, a former national vice chairman, contested the emergence of David Mark as the party’s chairperson.

This legal battle led to a situation where the Court of Appeal initially instructed all parties to maintain the status quo as it existed before the lawsuit was filed on September 2nd, 2025. Consequently, INEC suspended recognition of David Mark and the entire leadership structure aligned with him on April 1st. This suspension created a period of instability within the party, hindering its ability to effectively organize and participate in political activities.

The decision to suspend recognition was a direct response to the appellate court’s order, aiming to avoid prejudicing the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings. However, the Supreme Court intervened on Thursday, overturning the Court of Appeal’s order to maintain the status quo. This landmark judgment effectively cleared the path for INEC to reassess the leadership claims within the ADC. Crucially, the Supreme Court did not deliver a final verdict on the substantive suit itself.

Instead, it directed all parties involved to return to the Federal High Court in Abuja to allow for a determination on the core issues of the case. This means the legal challenge initiated by Nafiu Bala remains unresolved, and the ultimate outcome regarding the legitimacy of David Mark’s chairmanship still rests with the lower court.

Despite the ongoing legal process, the Supreme Court’s decision to lift the suspension of recognition provided a clear signal to INEC that it could proceed with acknowledging the leadership structure supported by David Mark. Within a remarkably short timeframe – less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court’s pronouncement – INEC acted decisively, re-publishing the names of David Mark as chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary on its official website.

This swift action demonstrates INEC’s commitment to responding promptly to judicial rulings and ensuring clarity regarding the recognized leadership of political parties. The INEC’s updated website listing extends beyond just the chairman and secretary. It also confirms the recognition of Mani Ahmad as the national treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as the financial secretary, and Professor Oserheimen Osunbor as the national legal adviser. This comprehensive re-establishment of the ADC’s leadership team signifies a return to a more stable and defined organizational structure.

The re-publication of these names is not merely a procedural formality; it has significant implications for the ADC’s ability to function effectively, nominate candidates for elections, and engage in political discourse. The party can now operate with a legally recognized leadership, reducing the risk of internal conflicts and external challenges to its legitimacy.

While the underlying legal dispute remains pending in the Federal High Court, the Supreme Court’s decision and INEC’s subsequent action have provided a temporary resolution, restoring a degree of certainty to the ADC’s internal affairs. The focus now shifts back to the Federal High Court, where the final determination of the leadership challenge will be made, ultimately shaping the future direction of the African Democratic Congress.

The speed with which INEC acted following the Supreme Court ruling underscores the importance of a functioning and responsive electoral system in maintaining political stability and ensuring fair representation





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