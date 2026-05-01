ADC Leadership Dispute Resolved: INEC Reinstates Mark and Aregbesola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has re-published the names of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as chairman and national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following a Supreme Court ruling that overturned a previous order to maintain the status quo. The decision follows a legal challenge to Mark’s leadership and signals a shift in the party’s internal dynamics.

The political landscape of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has experienced a significant shift following a Supreme Court ruling and subsequent action by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ).

For a considerable period, the leadership of the ADC was shrouded in uncertainty due to a legal challenge concerning the position of national chairman. The dispute originated with a suit filed by Nafiu Bala, a former national vice chairman of the ADC, contesting the emergence of David Mark as the party’s chairperson. This legal battle led to a complex series of events, including an initial suspension of recognition for Mr. Mark and his leadership team by INEC.

Initially, on April 1st, INEC suspended recognition of David Mark and the entire ADC leadership following a directive from the Court of Appeal. The appellate court had instructed all parties to maintain the status quo as it existed before the lawsuit was initiated on September 2nd, 2025. This meant a temporary freeze on the legitimacy of Mark’s leadership, pending the resolution of the case in the lower courts.

The situation created a period of instability within the party, potentially hindering its ability to effectively organize and participate in political activities. The suspension underscored the importance of internal party democracy and the legal processes governing leadership transitions. The decision by the Court of Appeal was a direct response to the concerns raised by Mr. Bala and aimed to ensure a fair and impartial resolution to the dispute.

However, this status quo was dramatically altered by the recent Supreme Court judgment. The Supreme Court, in a decisive ruling delivered on Thursday, overturned the Court of Appeal’s order to maintain the status quo. This pivotal decision effectively cleared the path for INEC to reassess the legitimacy of David Mark’s leadership. Crucially, the Supreme Court did not issue a final judgment on the substantive matter of the leadership dispute.

Instead, it directed all parties involved to return to the Federal High Court in Abuja to continue proceedings and reach a determination on the core issues of the case. This means the legal battle is not entirely over, but the Supreme Court’s action removed a significant obstacle for Mr. Mark and his team. Demonstrating swift action, less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court’s pronouncement, INEC acted to reflect the changed circumstances.

The electoral commission promptly re-published the names of David Mark as chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary of the ADC on its official website. Further details published by INEC reveal the full composition of the reinstated leadership team. Alongside Mark and Aregbesola, Mani Ahmad was listed as the national treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as the financial secretary, and Professor Oserheimen Osunbor as the national legal adviser.

This comprehensive listing signifies a complete restoration of the leadership structure as initially constituted under Mr. Mark. The speed with which INEC acted underscores its commitment to upholding the rule of law and responding to judicial decisions in a timely manner. The re-publication of the names is a clear indication that INEC now recognizes the legitimacy of the current ADC leadership, at least until the Federal High Court reaches a final verdict on the underlying dispute.

The situation highlights the intricate interplay between the judiciary and electoral bodies in maintaining political stability and ensuring fair representation. The ADC can now move forward with a recognized leadership, allowing it to focus on its political agenda and prepare for future electoral contests. The ongoing case in the Federal High Court remains a critical factor, and its outcome will ultimately determine the long-term stability of the party’s leadership





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