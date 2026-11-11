ADC Leadership Dispute: Abuja Court Finds Nafiu Bala Resignation Letter Unreliable

The Federal High Court in Abuja rejected a resignation letter attributed to ADC deputy chairman Nafiu Bala as unreliable proof he left office.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that a resignation letter attributed to Nafiu Bala, former deputy national chairman of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC), is not reliable evidence that he voluntarily gave up his post. Justice Peter Lifu delivered the judgment on November 5, 2026, finding that the disputed document did not establish the resignation relied on by the ADC and other defendants.

The ruling went further than the resignation question. Justice Lifu nullified the emergence of the David Mark-led caretaker leadership, declaring its actions and decisions invalid, including the nomination of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election. The case centres on a bitter dispute over control of the ADC leadership.

Also read ADC Candidates Protest at Abuja Court Over Withheld Judgment Certified True Copy

Core Details: The Disputed Resignation Letter and Signature Comparison

The central piece of evidence was a resignation letter dated May 17, 2025, tendered by the ADC as Exhibit ADC 1, along with a forwarding letter marked Exhibit ADC 2. Bala denied signing either document and described the disputed signature as a forgery and a poor imitation of his authentic signature.

Justice Lifu held that certification of a document does not by itself settle whether the person named in it actually signed it. He said he compared the signature on Exhibit ADC 1 with the signatures on Bala's sworn witness statements and found them materially different, concluding they could not reasonably be regarded as one and the same signature.

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On that basis, the judge said he was not satisfied that Exhibit ADC 1 represented Bala's genuine act. He rejected it as reliable proof that Bala had voluntarily resigned as deputy national chairman, and ruled that the defendants could not rely on it to show he had relinquished his office before the events that gave rise to the suit.

Stakeholder Positions: ADC Defence and Bala's Challenge

The ADC and the other defendants maintained that Bala resigned voluntarily and therefore lacked standing to challenge later decisions of the party. A document signed by National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said Bala signed the attendance register at a March 2025 meeting and attended the May 2025 National Executive Committee meeting.

Bala told the court he was elected deputy national chairman on October 12, 2022, for a four-year tenure scheduled to end on October 11, 2026. He argued he was the only elected member of the National Working Committee who had not resigned, and that vacancies could only be filled through democratic elections involving delegates under the party constitution, the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

The defendants argued that the party constitution empowered the National Executive Committee to dissolve the National Working Committee, waive certain membership requirements and appoint or elect national officers between conventions. They also said the dispute concerned internal party affairs and was not subject to judicial intervention. Rauf Aregbesola, the former Osun State governor and national secretary, separately challenged Bala's membership status and filed a counterclaim seeking N850 million in costs.

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Real-World Impact: Leadership Ruling and Next Steps

On the leadership question, Justice Lifu held that the defendants failed to establish that the process producing the Mark-led leadership complied with the mandatory requirement for democratic elections under Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022. He said there was no satisfactory evidence that party members or duly elected delegates were given an opportunity to vote for candidates of their choice.

The judge also rejected the argument that monitoring of the July 29, 2025 meeting by the Independent National Electoral Commission validated the new leadership. That meeting followed the resignation of former national chairman Ralph Nwosu, and under the judgment the Mark-led arrangement, including the Atiku Abubakar nomination, is declared invalid.

The ADC has since called for immediate release of the certified true copy of the judgment. In a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the party said counsel for the first defendant applied for the certified copy on November 6, 2026 and paid the assessed fee, while counsel for the third defendant applied on November 5, 2026. The party said both applications remain unanswered and argued that withholding the document keeps affected parties from knowing the exact orders made.