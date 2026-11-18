A Federal High Court nullification of the ADC leadership has plunged the party into legal uncertainty, challenging Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambitions for the 2027 election cycle.

A Federal High Court judgment delivered on November 5 has nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) headed by former Senate President David Mark, casting serious doubt on Atiku Abubakar's projected path to the 2027 presidential election. Justice Peter Lifu ruled that the emergence of the current party executives and their subsequent decisions were invalid, a development that immediately destabilizes the primary vehicle opposition figures hoped to use against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legal Nullification Of Party Structures

The court order explicitly invalidates not only the positions held by the Mark faction but also any administrative acts undertaken by that leadership cadre. This broad nullification directly impacts the procedural legitimacy of the process that selected former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate. Consequently, the legal foundation supporting Atiku's bid is now entangled with the unresolved status of the party's internal governance and its registered leadership hierarchy.

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Justice Lifu's ruling has created immediate ambiguity regarding who currently holds the authority to manage the party's national affairs. The judgment implies that actions taken under the aegis of the defunct Mark-led administration may be legally void. This extends beyond leadership titles to include organizational decisions, membership records, and the official recognition of candidates, all of which are critical for participating in the upcoming electoral cycle.

Internal Factions And Competing Claims

The crisis exposes deep fractures within the ADC, with the Nafiu Bala Gombe camp actively defending the court's decision while the David Mark group flatly rejects the verdict. Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former Deputy National Chairman representing the Northeast, had consistently argued that the transition of power was unconstitutional. He maintained that he remained a valid member of the National Working Committee with an unexpired tenure, entitled to assume control following the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu.

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The Mark-led faction countered this claim by asserting that Gombe had voluntarily relinquished his position through a signed resignation letter. Gombe vehemently denied authoring the document, describing the signature as a forgery designed to facilitate the illegitimate takeover of party structures. These conflicting narratives have persisted since July 29, 2025, when Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola were installed as National Chairman and Secretary, respectively, during the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting.

This political realignment was intended to unite opposition heavyweights, including former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, to challenge the APC. However, the mechanism used to install the new leadership lacked broad consensus, leading to the current legal impasse. The dispute highlights the difficulty of integrating new political coalitions into existing party frameworks without violating constitutional provisions.

Impact On 2027 Electoral Strategy

For Atiku Abubakar, the ruling presents a formidable legal and political obstacle that threatens his credibility as a viable contender. Despite the court's decision, Atiku has publicly insisted that nothing will prevent him from appearing on the 2027 ballot. His ambition is now inextricably linked to the outcome of this legal battle, as the legitimacy of his candidacy depends on the validity of the body that nominated him.

The ADC faces the urgent task of defending its organizational structure while preventing internal discord from undermining its standing as a major opposition platform. The party must navigate complex legal procedures to either reinstate a recognized leadership or establish a new legitimate structure before electoral deadlines approach. Failure to resolve these issues could result in the party being barred from presenting a candidate or facing multiple competing delegations at electoral commissions.

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Further complicating the situation, the Court of Appeal previously upheld restrictions on state congresses organized by the Mark-led leadership on July 13. This restriction limits the party's ability to reorganize at the grassroots level, potentially stalling recruitment and structural consolidation. The political landscape for the 2027 election remains highly volatile, with the ADC's internal turmoil serving as a microcosm of the broader challenges facing opposition coalitions in Nigeria.