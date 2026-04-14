ADC Leadership Crisis: Supreme Court Hears Appeal Amidst Intra-Party Disputes

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is embroiled in a leadership crisis, with factions battling for control of the party. The dispute, stemming from the influx of prominent politicians, has reached the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal’s ruling. The court must now determine the legitimate leadership of the party and whether INEC’s stance of neutrality will be maintained.

The internal conflicts within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) party have escalated, with a legal battle now before the Supreme Court . The situation stems from a leadership crisis triggered by the influx of prominent politicians into the party, notably individuals like David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, Atiku Abubakar, Ahmed El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi. These figures, primarily defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), saw the ADC as a potential platform for a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 election. The leadership dispute arose following the resignation of the party's former executives, headed by Ralph Nwosu, and the subsequent emergence of a new National Working Committee led by David Mark on July 29, 2025. This prompted legal action from Nafiu Bala, a former vice-national chairperson, who filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, claiming to be the rightful leader according to the party's constitution. The ongoing legal wrangling has significantly impacted the party's operations and its ability to present a unified front. The case highlights the challenges faced by smaller parties in Nigeria as they navigate the shifting political landscape and the ambitions of influential figures. The Supreme Court 's decision will likely shape the future of the ADC and determine its role in the Nigeria n political arena.

The Supreme Court hearing was initiated after the Court of Appeal dismissed an interlocutory appeal filed by the Mark-led faction. This ruling ordered all parties, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to maintain the status quo established by the Federal High Court pending the final determination of the matter. This decision represented a significant turn in the dispute over the party's leadership. David Mark's lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has requested an accelerated hearing from the Supreme Court, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. The court granted the request, giving Okutepa 24 hours to file and serve his brief of argument. The respondents' lawyers were given three days to respond after being served the appellant's brief. The respondents include Nafiu Bala, who contests the legitimacy of the Mark-led faction, Rauf Aregbesola, INEC, and Ralph Nwosu. The Mark-led faction requested that INEC not recognize Bala's faction and maintain its previous position pending the resolution of the dispute. Conversely, the Bala faction demanded that INEC adhere to the Court of Appeal judgment of March 12, which favored them. In response, INEC removed the names of Mark and Aregbesola from its website on April 1, stating that it would not recognize any faction until the legal battles were concluded. This action led to protests in Abuja, where party members accused INEC of bias and warned that its handling of the crisis threatened internal democracy.

The involvement of the Supreme Court underscores the gravity of the leadership dispute and its potential impact on the ADC's future. The legal arguments and decisions from the lower courts have further complicated the already tense political environment within the party. The court’s verdict will be crucial in deciding the legitimate leadership of the party and whether INEC's neutrality stance will stand. The ongoing legal battles are reflective of larger trends in Nigerian politics, particularly the challenges faced by smaller parties in an environment dominated by larger political forces. The ADC’s ability to remain united and effective will depend heavily on the Supreme Court’s final ruling and the subsequent actions of all the factions involved. The case is a microcosm of the larger political landscape, where the ambitions of individuals and groups often clash, leading to legal and political disputes. The impact of this case will be far-reaching, setting a precedent for other parties grappling with similar challenges and potentially influencing the outcomes of future elections. The court’s decision will determine the future direction of the ADC, deciding its legitimacy and ability to participate effectively in the Nigerian political system and potentially impacting the coalition's ambitions for the 2027 elections. The unfolding events within the ADC are a critical observation point in the dynamic and sometimes volatile nature of Nigerian politics





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