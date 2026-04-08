ADC Leadership Crisis: Gombe Fires Back at Kwankwaso Over Party Feud

Nafiu Bala Gombe, a factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), responds to former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso's criticism regarding the leadership crisis within the party, highlighting age differences, political ambitions, and past disagreements.

Mr. Nafiu Bala Gombe , a factional leader of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), has responded to criticisms from former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso concerning the ongoing leadership crisis within the party. The ADC , a party that includes opposition figures aiming to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections , has been grappling with internal conflict.

This unfortunate internal struggle continues to intensify, with factions led by Bala Gombe and former Senate President David Mark both asserting their leadership claims. The core of the dispute involves control over the party's direction and strategy as the political landscape shifts toward the next general elections. The involvement of prominent figures like Kwankwaso has added another layer of complexity to the situation, drawing attention to underlying tensions and power dynamics within the ADC. This development also highlights the delicate balance between the older and younger generations in Nigerian politics, as well as the ambitions of various factions within the party. \Kwankwaso, who recently joined the ADC in anticipation of the 2027 elections, had previously expressed concerns that Bala Gombe had refused to accept his invitation to discuss and resolve the leadership crisis. In an interview with DCL Hausa, Kwankwaso, who claimed that Bala is just 35 years old, suggested that the ADC factional leader had missed out on valuable advice. In response, Bala Gombe refuted claims about his age and accused the former Kano governor of acting as an agent for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bala Gombe warned that Kwankwaso should not interfere in the party’s leadership struggle, arguing that older members should set aside their personal ambitions and allow younger individuals to manage the party's affairs. He insisted that he is not 35 years old as stated by Kwankwaso, clarifying that he is 46 years old. “Even if I am young, Kwankwaso has no right to look down on me,” Bala Gombe stated, reminding Kwankwaso that he and many of today’s political leaders were young when they first held significant public offices. The statement reflects a generational conflict within the party, with younger members looking to gain more influence, and older leaders hoping to maintain their roles. \Bala Gombe further advised Kwankwaso and other “old guard” politicians to embrace the same opportunities they enjoyed in their youth by stepping aside for the younger generation. He stated “They should allow youths to steer the affairs of our parties and the country while they play advisory roles.” He also recalled that in 2023, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other Northern leaders mobilized Arewa elders to persuade Kwankwaso to withdraw his candidacy for the benefit of Arewa votes, but Kwankwaso resisted. “Having refused to step down then, he has no moral justification to bully or advise me on the injustice being done to me by impostors in the ADC. Nobody can bully me,” Bala Gombe asserted. This reference to the 2023 election indicates a history of disagreements and a deeper power struggle between the individuals and factions within the party. This reflects on the struggles between the generations and the tensions between different factions within the party as they fight for political dominance and influence. This is especially evident as they try to set their strategies and solidify their positions ahead of the 2027 general elections





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ADC Leadership Crisis Rabiu Kwankwaso Nafiu Bala Gombe 2027 Elections

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