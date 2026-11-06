ADC Leadership Crisis: Federal High Court Nullifies Mark's Team and Atiku's 2027 Nomination

Justice Peter Lifu nullifies the ADC national leadership and Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential nomination, sparking legal conflict and calls for judicial review.

The African Democratic Congress faces a profound internal crisis after the Federal High Court in Abuja declared the party's current national leadership unconstitutional and invalidated Atiku Abubakar's selection as its 2027 presidential candidate. Justice Peter Lifu delivered this ruling on November 5, 2026, effectively dismantling the administrative structure led by former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Legal Nullification of ADC Executive Structure

Justice Lifu's judgment explicitly nullified the decisions taken by the Mark-led executives, including the formal nomination of candidates for the upcoming 2027 general elections. The court determined that the emergence of David Mark as national chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary lacked legal validity under the party's constitution and relevant electoral laws. This ruling directly impacts the political status of 1,503 candidates reportedly selected by the ADC for various positions in the next general election cycle.

Also read Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership, Atiku's 2027 Nomination

The legal controversy stems from a prolonged leadership dispute initiated by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former deputy national chairman of the party. Gombe challenged the Mark-led administration in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, arguing that he was entitled to assume leadership following the resignation of former national chairman Ralph Nwosu. The Federal High Court was previously directed by the Supreme Court on April 20, 2026, to conclude proceedings on the substantive case after setting aside an earlier interlocutory order.

Conflicting Judicial Rulings and Stakeholder Reactions

The current judgment stands in direct contradiction to a decision made by Justice Musa Liman on July 2, 2026. Justice Liman had dismissed a separate suit filed by House of Representatives member Leke Abejide, ruling that the dispute was an internal party matter outside the court's jurisdiction. He further held that the plaintiff lacked legal standing and had failed to exhaust internal party dispute-resolution mechanisms. This conflicting jurisprudence has raised serious questions about judicial consistency within the coordinate jurisdictions of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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Political analyst Hamma Hayatu strongly criticized the Justice Lifu judgment, arguing that the National Judicial Council must investigate the conduct of judges issuing contradictory rulings. Hayatu stated that Justice Liman's earlier decision should guide the Independent National Electoral Commission in recognizing the Mark-led leadership, dismissing the new ruling as a jankara judgment that wastes institutional time. He emphasized that parallel courts giving different rulings after appellate intervention requires disciplinary action against erring judges to preserve judicial integrity.

Political Implications for the 2027 Presidential Race

Ademola Olarewaju, an aide to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, accused President Bola Tinubu of orchestrating the legal attack to undermine Atiku's growing political influence. Olarewaju compared the court's nullification of an established political process to murder, stating that killing a political baby after birth is a criminal act. He described President Tinubu as jittery and unsettled by Atiku's presidential ambitions, noting that the former vice-president has scared the current president since the PRIMROSE 1992 period.

Atiku Abubakar emerged as the ADC presidential candidate in May 2026, marking his second attempt at the presidency after losing the 2023 election to Tinubu. The ADC leadership has rejected the latest ruling as a coordinated effort to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections. Atiku's campaign council announced that lawyers are preparing to seek a stay of execution while the party files an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The legal uncertainty now places the Independent National Electoral Commission in a difficult position regarding which judicial decision to recognize. The ADC's preparations for the 2027 general elections remain in limbo as the party navigates this constitutional and legal turbulence. The outcome of the appeal will likely determine the official leadership structure of the ADC and the validity of its candidate nominations for the national polls.