ADC Leadership Crisis Deepens: State Chairmen Back INEC's Decision to Derecognize David Mark Faction

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership crisis intensifies as state chairmen align with INEC's decision to delist the David Mark-led faction, backing the leadership of Dumebi Kachikwu. This development highlights the deep divisions within the party and the ongoing power struggle.

The internal leadership crisis plaguing the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has taken a dramatic turn, intensifying with the backing of state chairmen for the Independent National Electoral Commission's ( INEC ) decision to derecognize the faction led by David Mark . This development, revealed by Abia State ADC Chapter Chairman, Don Norman Obinna, during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, underscores the deep divisions within the party and the ongoing battle for control.

Obinna, speaking on behalf of the state chairmen, declared their complete dissociation from both the David Mark and Nafiu Bala Gombe factions, solidifying the support for the existing leadership under the 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu. The decision to support INEC's stance was formalized during a National Executive Committee meeting convened in Abuja earlier on Tuesday, marking a significant escalation in the power struggle that has been unfolding within the ADC. This latest move signals a potential turning point, as the state chairmen's endorsement of the current leadership could significantly impact the ongoing efforts to resolve the internal conflicts and establish a unified front for the party. Obinna, emphasizing the legitimacy of the current leadership, stated unequivocally, 'ADC has no faction; we are the legal leadership.' This clear statement aims to counter the claims of the Mark-led faction, which has vehemently contested INEC's decision and has portrayed the situation as an attempt to undermine the democratic process. The ongoing struggle for control within the ADC is a reflection of the larger challenges facing political parties in Nigeria, including internal divisions, power struggles, and the complexities of navigating electoral regulations. The situation underscores the importance of internal party democracy and the need for clear leadership structures to ensure stability and effective governance within political organizations. \The crisis intensified following INEC's recent decision to delist the David Mark-led leadership. This move by the electoral body has been met with strong resistance from the Mark-led faction, who have described it as a deliberate attempt to stifle political pluralism. In response to INEC's action, the Mark-led faction had expressed their intention to continue with their previously scheduled congresses and convention, which were slated to take place between April 7th and 14th of 2026. This unwavering stance further deepens the divide within the party, with the two factions holding opposing views on the legitimacy of the current leadership structure and the direction the party should take. The state chairmen's decision to support INEC's stance represents a decisive blow to the Mark-led faction, potentially isolating them and strengthening the position of the existing leadership. The support of the state chairmen, who represent the party at the grassroots level, carries significant weight and could influence the outcome of the ongoing power struggle. This development highlights the importance of unity within political parties and the critical role played by state-level leadership in shaping party dynamics and determining the trajectory of internal conflicts. The outcome of this struggle will have important ramifications for the ADC's future and its ability to participate effectively in the political landscape.\ The implications of the state chairmen's support for the Dumebi Kachikwu-led leadership extend beyond the immediate power struggle. It also has the potential to impact the party's preparations for future elections and its overall standing within the Nigerian political arena. The ability to present a united front and resolve internal conflicts is crucial for any political party seeking to gain traction and compete effectively in elections. The ongoing crisis threatens to undermine the ADC's ability to mobilize its members, raise funds, and build a strong campaign machine. The endorsement of the INEC's decision by the state chairmen could also send a signal to potential allies and supporters, who might be hesitant to associate with a party perceived to be in disarray. The developments within the ADC are a reminder of the fragility of political parties and the complex dynamics that can influence their success or failure. The ongoing internal conflict underscores the necessity for strong leadership, effective conflict resolution mechanisms, and a commitment to democratic principles within political organizations. The coming weeks and months will be critical in determining the future of the ADC and its ability to navigate the challenges that lie ahead. The ability of the Kachikwu-led faction to consolidate its control, heal the divisions within the party, and prepare for future electoral contests will be key factors in determining its long-term viability and its relevance in the Nigerian political landscape. The outcome will also serve as a case study for other political parties facing similar challenges, offering valuable lessons on how to manage internal conflicts and maintain stability in a rapidly evolving political environment





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