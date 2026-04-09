ADC Leadership Crisis Deepens: Nafiu Bala Leads Protest, Demands INEC Recognition

A factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala, led a protest at the INEC headquarters, demanding recognition as the legitimate chairman of the party. The protest comes amidst an internal leadership struggle, with Bala challenging the David Mark-led group. Bala accused the opposing faction of using irregular processes, including forged signatures, to gain control. INEC has previously withdrawn its recognition of both factions pending a court ruling.

Nafiu Bala , a prominent figure within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), spearheaded a demonstration with his supporters at the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) headquarters in Abuja on Thursday. This protest underscores a significant internal dispute within the ADC , with Bala staking his claim to the party's leadership, a position currently contested by the faction led by David Mark.

This demonstration followed the previous day's appearance of the Mark faction at the INEC office, further intensifying the ongoing leadership battle. During the demonstration, Bala directly petitioned INEC to recognize him as the legitimate chairman of the ADC, emphasizing a prior ruling from the court of appeal. He explicitly accused the Mark-led group of unlawfully attempting to seize control of the party, escalating the already tense political landscape. INEC's earlier decision to withdraw its recognition of either leadership faction, citing a court directive, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The electoral body stated it would refrain from monitoring any congresses or conventions organized by either faction until a competent court provides a definitive ruling, indicating its commitment to impartiality while the legal battle ensues. This stance reflects INEC's effort to navigate the internal party dispute fairly, emphasizing the importance of judicial clarification before officially endorsing any particular leadership claim.\The Mark faction, which boasts prominent members such as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, has vehemently accused INEC of partisanship in light of the commission’s actions. They further allege that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is actively trying to establish a single-party political system within the country. The APC and the presidency have strongly denied these accusations, directing their response to the ADC, highlighting the existing political tensions and distrust that characterize the current political climate. Addressing the gathering at INEC headquarters, Bala voiced strong criticism of the Mark-led faction, accusing them of engaging in irregular processes that include unauthorized transfers of party leadership and the deployment of forged signatures to legitimize their position. His accusations cast a shadow over the integrity of the opposing faction’s actions. “The incident involving the unauthorized transfer of power to David Mark and his associates raises significant concerns regarding the integrity of governance and the rule of law,” he said. “The intruders, by rudely forging the signatures of genuine members and leaders of the ADC, not only undermined the democratic process but also violated the trust vested in these representatives by their constituents. Such actions reflect a troubling trend in which illegitimate means are employed to achieve political ends, thereby eroding public confidence in political institutions. The implications of this deceit extend beyond the immediate context, as they can foster a culture of impunity and disillusionment among the electorate.” He urged relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the allegations and ensure accountability for any wrongdoing, emphasizing the importance of upholding the principles of the rule of law. He traced the current multi-factional leadership crisis within the ADC to the resignation of Ralph Nwosu as chairman, a significant event that appears to have triggered the power struggle. Bala appealed to INEC to update its official records to reflect his position as national chairman, reiterating that such an action would align with the court's previous ruling and assist in restoring stability within the party, further underscoring his desire to resolve the situation and bring order to the party.\The core of the conflict revolves around who legitimately leads the ADC, which has profound implications for the party's ability to operate effectively and participate in future elections. The ongoing court battles and accusations of forged signatures and irregular transfers point to a breakdown in internal governance mechanisms. INEC’s response to the crisis underscores the complexities of navigating internal party disputes. By withdrawing recognition from both factions, INEC aims to maintain impartiality while awaiting the court's definitive ruling. The involvement of prominent figures from other political parties, like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, elevates the significance of this struggle beyond the ADC itself. It raises questions about the potential for wider political maneuvering and the impact on the overall political landscape. The allegations of external influence, specifically accusations directed at the APC, add another layer of complexity to the narrative. If proven, they would suggest attempts to manipulate the internal dynamics of the party, potentially with the goal of weakening its ability to compete politically. Bala's call for INEC to acknowledge his leadership is not just a personal ambition but also a bid to ensure the survival and effective functioning of the ADC. The outcome of this dispute will have lasting repercussions for the party’s future, potentially shaping its ability to gain momentum and influence in the upcoming electoral cycles. The emphasis on the rule of law and the call for accountability highlights the importance of maintaining the integrity of the political process amid the internal party struggle





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