ADC Leadership Crisis Deepens: Legal Battles, INEC Involvement, and Election Concerns

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is grappling with a severe leadership crisis, marked by court battles, INEC intervention, and anxieties regarding its participation in the upcoming 2027 elections. Two factions, led by Bala and Mark, are vying for control, leading to legal challenges and the eventual withdrawal of recognition from the electoral commission. The situation has raised serious questions about the party's ability to compete in the political landscape.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) is embroiled in a leadership crisis , with factions emerging and legal battles unfolding following a series of events. The situation has intensified, drawing the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) into the fray and raising concerns about the party's ability to participate in future elections. The core of the conflict lies in the control of the party's leadership, with two prominent figures, Bala and Mark , at the center of the dispute.

The saga began with Bala's introduction as the ADC deputy national chairman (intergovernmental affairs) at a ceremony held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja. This event set the stage for subsequent developments, including resignations and power struggles. Key figures in the unfolding drama include Lauretta Onochie, a former presidential aide, who introduced Bala at the event, and Dino Melaye, an ex-Kogi senator, who co-moderated the program. Ralph Nwosu, the founder and former national chairman of the ADC, played a pivotal role in the initial transition, indicating the depth of the challenges that face the party, and the intensity with which they may be approached by all involved. \At the heart of the dispute is Bala's declaration of himself as the ADC national chairman, a move that led to immediate opposition. This declaration was swiftly followed by legal action, with Bala approaching a federal high court in Abuja to challenge the legitimacy of the Mark-led ADC executives. Bala contested the leadership in court, alleging a “takeover” of the party. The court case, filed in September 2025, sought to prevent the Mark faction from operating as the party's leadership. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also involved, with the court directing the respondents to address the motion ex parte. The ensuing legal proceedings saw Mark challenging the jurisdiction of the federal high court. The court of appeal eventually dismissed Mark's appeal in March 2026, solidifying the need for an interim approach. The appellate court's decision, delivered by a three-member panel, found Mark's case to be both incompetent and without merit. The court's directive, ordering parties to maintain the status quo, further complicated the situation, leaving the party in a state of limbo.\Following the court of appeal's judgement, INEC announced that it would no longer recognize either the Mark or Bala factions, thereby adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing crisis. INEC stated that it would adhere to the court's orders and refrain from recognizing either faction pending the resolution of the case before the federal high court. INEC also indicated that it would not participate in any meetings, congresses, or conventions organized by either group. The commission's stance has intensified the dispute, with Bala's camp alleging that INEC's derecognition is a deliberate plot to prevent the party from fielding candidates in the upcoming 2027 general election. The ADC's internal conflicts, compounded by legal and electoral challenges, cast a shadow over its future prospects and ability to compete effectively in the political arena. The core problems are both internal and external. Adekunle Gold announces his first collaboration with Olamide. The political battles, and the consequences of them will be closely watched





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ADC Leadership Crisis INEC Bala Mark Elections

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