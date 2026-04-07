ADC Leadership Crisis Deepens: Faction Accuses David Mark and Others of Hijacking Party

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is embroiled in an internal leadership crisis, accusing David Mark and other individuals of attempting to hijack the party. The group has publicly disassociated itself from actions taken by the accused individuals and announced an interim committee to oversee party activities. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is monitoring the situation and has stated it will not participate in any meetings or conventions until the case before the Federal High Court is resolved.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) is embroiled in a significant internal conflict, with a faction of the party publicly denouncing the actions of certain individuals and groups who they accuse of attempting to seize control.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Don Obinna, the chairman of the ADC in Abia state, articulated the forum's stance, specifically criticizing the involvement of former Senate President David Mark and others, including Rauf Aregbesola, Bolaji Abdullahi, and Professor Osunbor. The core issue revolves around allegations of a power grab and an attempt to undermine the original members of the party. The press conference aimed to clarify the party's position and distance itself from any actions taken by the aforementioned individuals and the coalition they represent, asserting that such actions are not binding on the ADC. The group reaffirmed its commitment to being a party for all Nigerians, not just for former political office holders or the elite, and emphasized that the party is not for sale. The forum also highlighted the lack of democratic credentials of the coalition, accusing them of a desperate attempt to seize power. The forum declared that actions taken by the coalition members were not representative of the ADC's values and principles. They also affirmed their support for the former presidential candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, and condemned his purported expulsion, viewing it as an act of desperation. Furthermore, the forum announced the formation of an interim committee to manage the party's affairs until a national convention is held. This committee includes prominent figures such as Ogga Kingsley as acting chairman, Odion Kennedy as secretary, and Muhammad Jidda as deputy chairman, among others, demonstrating an effort to restore order and establish a clear leadership structure amidst the ongoing internal strife. The ADC's leadership is currently working to resolve the internal disputes, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closely monitoring the situation. \The central conflict within the ADC stems from disagreements over the party's leadership and direction. The core of the dispute involves allegations that David Mark's appointment as national chairman was illegal. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated it will not participate in any meetings, congresses, or conventions held by the conflicting factions until a case pending before the Federal High Court is resolved. The INEC's stance underscores the seriousness of the internal crisis and the need for a legal resolution to determine the legitimate leadership of the ADC. This intervention by the INEC shows the implications of the power struggle on the nation. The public statements from different groups within the party highlight the deep divisions and the contrasting visions for the party's future. The formation of an interim committee is a step toward stabilizing the situation and preparing for a national convention, which is vital for the future leadership's legitimacy and the party's direction. The current situation presents challenges for the party, including maintaining unity, and preparing for future elections. The successful resolution of the internal disputes and the subsequent national convention will be pivotal for the party's continued relevance and ability to compete effectively in the political landscape. The ADC's internal struggles have been ongoing, with various factions presenting their narratives, accusations, and claims. The ongoing legal process and the INEC's involvement underscore the complexity of the situation and the importance of adhering to legal and democratic procedures to resolve the dispute. \In related news, the internal struggles within the ADC coincide with other political developments. An APC gubernatorial aspirant has advocated for state policing and condemned attacks within a Kwara community, showing the ongoing debates about security and governance. Segilola Resources successfully concluded its 5th annual football tournament in Osun state, promoting youth empowerment. These events contribute to the broader picture of political activity and community engagement across the country. Additionally, Kwankwaso has commented on Nafiu Bala's actions, stating that his failure to honor an invitation was detrimental to Nigeria's democracy. These elements highlight the diverse range of political issues and the ongoing dialogues about governance, leadership, and national development. These interconnected events illustrate the multifaceted character of the political environment and its impact on the country's social fabric. The ADC's internal strife is a piece of this broader picture, with different political parties taking differing positions on crucial matters like community engagement, security, and economic empowerment. The unfolding events are likely to influence the party's ability to participate effectively in the upcoming electoral processes and shape the political landscape of the nation





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ADC David Mark Internal Conflict INEC Leadership Political Crisis Power Grab Nigeria Politics

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