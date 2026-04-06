ADC Leadership Crisis Deepens as Video Surfaces Challenging Nafiu Bala's Claims

A newly released video showing Nafiu Bala at a party event months ago has thrown the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into further turmoil, challenging his claims to the national chairmanship and intensifying the ongoing leadership crisis.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) is embroiled in a deepening leadership crisis , with a newly released video adding fuel to the fire. The video, which emerged on Monday, presents a compelling visual narrative that directly challenges the claims of Nafiu Bala , a key figure in the unfolding drama. The footage captures Bala at a significant party event held months ago, casting doubt on the finality of his alleged resignation and intensifying the ongoing power struggle within the ADC .

The video's release marks a significant turning point, likely to escalate tensions and further complicate the already complex political landscape of the party. The event depicted in the video was the unveiling of David Mark as the interim national chairman of the ADC. This unveiling occurred in July 2025 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja. The video shows Bala seated amongst prominent party figures and stakeholders, including Ishaku Abbo. The presence of officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the event gave it an official air, reinforcing its importance within the party structure. The video's circulation is being spearheaded by party supporters and observers who are using it to counter Bala's claims to the national chairmanship. Their messaging highlights Bala's presence at the July event as a direct contradiction to his alleged resignation, effectively challenging the legitimacy of his current stance. The caption accompanying the video, “ADC releases video where Nafiu Bala was sighted at David Mark leadership unveiling after he tendered his resignation. The INEC representatives were also present at the event,” pointedly underscores the perceived inconsistency of Bala’s actions. This is crucial context to understand as the ADC navigates its leadership challenges.\The implications of the video's release are far-reaching. It arrives at a critical juncture, with Bala actively contesting for the national chairmanship. His claim has been at the center of internal disagreements and disputes that have roiled the ADC in recent weeks. Initially, reports surfaced suggesting Bala's resignation from his position as Deputy National Chairman (North-East). This narrative was supported by an alleged resignation letter, dated May 18, 2025, which circulated online. The letter reportedly stated that Bala was stepping down to facilitate smoother coalition talks and the restructuring of the party. However, the newly released video dramatically alters the perspective. The visual evidence of Bala's presence at the July event, long after his alleged resignation, raises critical questions. It has triggered speculation about the true nature of his departure from the party, leaving many to wonder if his resignation was ever truly final, merely symbolic, or subsequently withdrawn. These questions now dominate the discussion within the party. The questions center on the authenticity of the resignation and its subsequent interpretation. The video will be further discussed and analysed within the leadership to determine the next steps and the path forward.\The situation is further complicated by the recent actions of the INEC. As Politics Nigeria reported earlier, the electoral body delisted both David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from the party's leadership records. This decision followed a court order mandating a return to the party's leadership structure as it existed prior to July 2025. This decision by INEC has injected a degree of uncertainty into the unfolding leadership crisis, as it challenges the legitimacy of the interim leadership appointment. The court order and INEC's actions create a conflicting narrative. It effectively renders the July event and the appointment of David Mark as interim chairman questionable. The interplay between the video evidence, Bala's claims, the alleged resignation, and the INEC's actions creates a volatile atmosphere. It leaves the ADC in a state of flux, unsure of its leadership and direction. The coming weeks will be crucial as the party seeks to resolve its internal disputes. They must decide on its leadership and navigate the challenges posed by these conflicting narratives and legal requirements. The party's ability to navigate this crisis will be critical in the coming months. It will determine the party's political viability and relevance. The implications of this crisis will likely extend beyond the ADC, potentially impacting the broader political landscape





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