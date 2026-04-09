ADC Leadership Crisis Deepens As Protests Continue at INEC Headquarters

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is embroiled in a severe leadership dispute, marked by protests at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja. Competing factions are vying for control, accusing the electoral body of bias and potentially jeopardizing the party's ability to function effectively.

Protests erupted for the second consecutive day at the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) headquarters in Abuja, fueled by the ongoing leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ). This time, the demonstrators represented factions loyal to Nafiu Bala, who asserts his right to the national chairmanship of the party.

The ADC's internal conflict has intensified, with various groups vying for control, creating a complex and volatile situation that threatens the party's cohesion and future political activities. The protesters, led by Bala and House of Representatives member Leke Abejide, are demanding that INEC officially recognize Bala as the legitimate chairman, underscoring the deep divisions plaguing the opposition party. The ADC faces a multifaceted leadership crisis, with at least three distinct groups currently claiming leadership: the faction aligned with David Mark, the group supporting Rafiu Bala, and a faction loyal to Dumebi Kachikwu, the ADC's 2023 presidential candidate. The ongoing infighting has significantly hampered the party's ability to present a unified front and effectively challenge the ruling party.\The demonstrations have drawn a significant presence, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for the broader political landscape. Prominent figures from various political backgrounds joined the protest, including ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal, and ex-lawmaker Dino Melaye, demonstrating the widespread concern over the ADC's internal struggles. The Mark-led faction of the ADC has openly accused INEC of collaborating with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilize opposition parties, alleging a deliberate attempt to undermine the democratic process. They have called for the resignation of INEC chairman Joash Amupitan, escalating the rhetoric and heightening the political tension. The core of the crisis stems from the circumstances surrounding the departure of Ralph Nwosu, the former chairman of the ADC. Nwosu's resignation and the subsequent claims by Nafiu Bala, who was then the national vice-chairman, have triggered a power struggle within the party, with Bala arguing he was the rightful successor. This leadership vacuum has paved the way for multiple competing claims, each backed by different factions and seeking control of the party's direction.\The legal battles surrounding the leadership dispute have further complicated the situation, as the various groups attempt to leverage the courts to legitimize their claims. Following Nwosu’s departure, the David Mark-led executives took control of the party, but Bala contested this move in court, escalating the conflict and injecting legal uncertainty into the matter. While the Federal High Court is considering the case, the electoral commission initially stated it would not recognize either the Bala or Mark-led groups until the court rendered a decision. Furthermore, INEC took the unprecedented step of removing Mark’s name as chairman from its online portal, further indicating its neutrality in the leadership tussle, yet simultaneously deepening the sense of instability and conflict within the ADC. This legal back-and-forth, coupled with the ongoing protests and accusations of external interference, paints a bleak picture for the ADC’s immediate future. The resolution of this leadership crisis is critical not only for the ADC itself but also for the health of the broader Nigerian political system, as the protracted internal conflict could negatively impact the party’s ability to participate effectively in future elections and provide meaningful opposition to the ruling party





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