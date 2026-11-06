ADC Leadership Crisis Deepens as Court Nullifies 2027 Primary Processes

Federal High Court judge Peter Lifu invalidates All Progressives Congress internal processes, affecting Atiku Abubakar's presidential bid and triggering immediate legal appeals from the party.

A Federal High Court judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu has thrown the All Progressives Congress into severe turmoil by nullifying all internal processes leading to the nomination of candidates for the forthcoming general elections. The ruling, which occurred barely a day after the party's major campaign launch in Sokoto, directly impacts former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy and casts doubt on the ADC's preparations for the 2027 general election. Justice Lifu held that the party's recent candidate nominations flowed from an illegal leadership structure, thereby invalidating the legitimacy of the entire selection mechanism used by the political party.

Legal Foundation of the Nullification Order

The court's decision was the culmination of a suit filed by the party member Okorie, who had sought an order restraining Iyorchia Ayu Mark, Olusegun Aregbesola, and other officials from parading themselves as leaders of the ADC. Okorie argued that their emergence violated both the party's constitution and the Electoral Act, which strictly prescribe procedures for electing party leaders through national conventions. The defendants in this high-stakes litigation included the All Progressives Congress itself, the contested leaders Mark and Aregbesola, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and Ralph Nwosu, the former National Chairman of the party.

Also read Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership, Atiku's 2027 Nomination

Justice Lifu dismissed twenty-seven separate motions filed by Mark, Aregbesola, the ADC, and others seeking to have the case thrown out at the preliminary stage, describing these legal efforts as frivolous and baseless. The judge also rejected applications by some members of the National Working Committee seeking to be joined as defendants, holding that their interests would be determined through the proceedings involving the leadership already before the court. This comprehensive dismissal signaled the court's firm stance on the procedural irregularities alleged by the plaintiff regarding the party's internal governance.

Party Leadership Challenges the Ruling

Immediately following the pronouncement, the party's Party Campaign Council rejected the judgment, insisting that an earlier ruling of the same Federal High Court had affirmed the Mark-led leadership. In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council described Justice Lifu's decision as an academic exercise that had been overtaken by events, asserting that it could not displace an existing judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction. The council recalled that Justice Musa Liman, in a judgment delivered on July 2, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, had examined the circumstances surrounding the emergence of Mark and Aregbesola and upheld their positions.

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The political entity maintained that Justice Liman had held that the transfer of leadership from Ralph Nwosu to Iyorchia Mark complied with the party's constitution. They noted that the July 29, 2025 National Executive Council meeting, at which the duo emerged, was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The council argued that the leadership question had already been subjected to judicial scrutiny by a court of coordinate jurisdiction, making it untenable for a subsequent pronouncement to simply erase or displace an existing judicial decision without due regard for principles governing judicial authority.

Political Implications for the 2027 Campaign

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate whose nomination is directly affected by this ruling, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of using the judgment to frustrate his presidential ambition and weaken the ADC's growing political influence. He alleged that the timing of the judgment, delivered barely twenty-four hours after supporters welcomed him to Sokoto for the campaign launch, was intended to weaken his support base in the North. Atiku stated that this development was no coincidence but part of a strategy to disrupt the campaign's national momentum and diminish the appeal of his message across the country.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the party's National Publicity Secretary, described the ruling as another attempt to cripple the opposition and deny Nigerians the opportunity to choose their leaders. He questioned the timing of the judgment, alleging that its delivery was connected to the growing national support for the ADC. Abdullahi warned that the ruling could affect thousands of candidates seeking elective offices at local, state, and federal levels, beyond the presidential nomination of Atiku, potentially destabilizing the broader opposition coalition ahead of the critical 2027 elections.

Next Steps and Legal Strategy

In response to the court's decision, the party's legal team is taking immediate steps to challenge the ruling, including seeking appropriate interim relief and a stay of execution where legally applicable. The ADC stated that it was awaiting a Certified True Copy of the judgment to establish its precise terms and consequential orders before filing its full appeal. The council urged members and supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while pursuing available legal remedies, emphasizing that the earlier judgment by Justice Liman remained subsisting.

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Despite the legal setbacks and warnings from the court, Atiku insisted that the development would neither derail the party's campaign nor diminish its appeal across the country. He urged supporters to remain peaceful and confident in the party's ability to overcome these orchestrated challenges. The situation remains dynamic as legal experts analyze whether the principle of coordinate jurisdiction will shield the earlier judgment or if the new ruling by Justice Lifu will stand as the definitive authority on the party's internal structure for the upcoming electoral cycle.