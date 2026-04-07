ADC Leadership Crisis: Bala Confirms Attendance at Controversial Meeting, Denies Endorsement

A key figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bala, has confirmed his attendance at the controversial meeting where the interim leadership led by David Mark was unveiled in July 2025. This has sparked further debate amidst ongoing internal conflicts within the party.

The political landscape of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) is currently under scrutiny following the confirmation of a key figure's presence at a controversial party event. Amidst ongoing internal disputes within the ADC , the attendance of Bala , a prominent figure, at the unveiling of the interim leadership led by David Mark in July 2025 has become a focal point.

Since July 2025, when the opposition coalition took control of the ADC, the party has been struggling with internal conflicts, with both Bala and the Mark-led group asserting their claims to leadership. The situation has intensified as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s decisions fuel further debate. Recent developments include two videos that have gone viral, obtained by TheCable, which show Bala at the ADC unveiling of the Mark-led leadership in July 2025. This footage, now widely shared on social media platforms, features Bala seated alongside Kenneth Okonkwo, formerly of the Labour Party (LP), and other party stakeholders at the event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja. The Cable's verification of the video was confirmed by several party stakeholders who were also in attendance. During the event, Lauretta Onochie, a former presidential aide, introduced Bala as the ADC deputy national chairman (intergovernmental affairs).\In a statement issued on Tuesday, Bala acknowledged his presence at the event but maintained that there was no prior agreement to install the Mark-led leadership during the meeting. He clarified that the meeting, which took place on July 2, 2025, was specifically convened to adopt the ADC as a unified platform for coalition partners, not to announce the party's new leaders. According to Bala, the event took an unexpected turn. Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, the then National Chairman, was given the opportunity to give his welcoming address. Bala stated that, in a surprising move, Nwosu announced his resignation as National Chairman and subsequently issued membership cards to Sen. David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, declaring them Acting National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively. He highlighted that Nwosu’s actions were in direct violation of Articles 8(2) and 9(4) of the ADC Constitution (2022, as amended). He underscored that the process for replacing the national chairman is clearly outlined in the constitution and that Nwosu's actions completely ignored these procedures. “I was present at the meeting and can attest that the gathering was not intended for the unveiling of Mark and Aregbesola as party leaders,” Bala said. “My attendance at the meeting and previous engagements with coalition partners from April 2024 to July 2025 do not imply endorsement of the irregular appointments. “There was no formal vote or consensus on the appointments, and several National Working Committee (NWC) members, including myself, were taken aback by the developments.” He further added that following Nwosu’s announcement, Sa’id Baba Abdullahi, then the national secretary of the party, resigned under circumstances that were not clear. “None of the NWC members were privy to the situation, and neither Nwosu nor Abdullahi had discussed the matter with us prior to the meeting,” the ADC factional chair stated.\Bala further clarified his stance in the statement, addressing the concerns raised by the circulating videos. He expressed appreciation for the opportunity to provide accurate information and to clarify the situation. The ongoing internal conflict within the ADC underscores the challenges faced by the party as it navigates the transition and internal power struggles. The conflicting accounts and the interpretation of events from the July 2025 meeting highlight the deep divisions within the party. The significance of Bala's presence at the event, juxtaposed against his stated position, further complicates the political dynamics. The emergence of the viral videos and the subsequent reactions reflect the critical role of social media in shaping the narrative and influencing public perception of the events. The controversy raises questions about the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership and the future direction of the party. The party continues to grapple with the aftermath of the meeting, which has brought to light conflicting interpretations of the events and further fueled the ongoing power struggle. This entire situation is unfolding against the backdrop of broader political shifts and the dynamics of coalition politics within the nation. The investigations and the statement provided by Bala represent a critical juncture in the ongoing efforts to resolve the internal conflict and to establish a unified direction for the ADC





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ADC David Mark Bala Political Crisis Leadership Internal Conflict July 2025 Party Politics

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