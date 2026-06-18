ADC Leaders Criticize APC Performance Ahead of Ekiti Governorship Election

ADC National Chairman David Mark and Secretary Rauf Aregbesola accused the APC-led Ekiti government of poor performance and urged voters to support their candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, in Saturday's election.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC )-led government in Ekiti State has come under sharp criticism from the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) as the state prepares for Saturday's governorship election.

ADC National Chairman David Mark and National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola accused the ruling party of poor performance and failure to meet the expectations of the people. Speaking at a mega rally in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, the duo urged residents to vote for ADC candidate Ambassador Dare Bejide, whom they described as the credible alternative capable of transforming the state.

Mark called on Ekiti residents to make the Ekiti of their dreams a reality by voting for Bejide, insisting that the ADC remains the best option to rescue the state from poverty and deliver good governance. He emphasized that the party is committed to addressing the developmental challenges facing the state, including infrastructure deficits, unemployment, and inadequate healthcare.

Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, argued that Governor Biodun Oyebanji does not deserve re-election, citing the APC administration's record at the federal, state, and local levels. He dismissed claims that the ADC lacks the strength to challenge the ruling party, stating that the party's popularity will be tested at the polls. Aregbesola confidently predicted that the ADC would emerge victorious if the election is conducted in a free and fair manner.

He alleged that the APC could only retain power through electoral manipulation and expressed confidence in the integrity of the electoral process. He also commended women for their active participation and urged them to vote massively for the ADC while ensuring their votes are counted. The ADC rally attracted a large crowd of party supporters, women groups, and youth leaders who pledged to work for Bejide's victory.

The party's governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, outlined his vision for the state, focusing on economic revitalization, youth empowerment, and agricultural development. He promised to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and improve access to quality education and healthcare. Bejide also pledged to tackle corruption and ensure transparent governance. The election, scheduled for Saturday, is expected to be a three-horse race between the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the ADC.

Analysts say the ADC's strong grassroots mobilization and the endorsement of prominent leaders could make it a formidable force. However, the APC remains confident of victory, citing its incumbency advantage and developmental projects. As the campaign period ends, all eyes are on the electorate to decide the next governor of Ekiti State





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ADC APC Ekiti Governorship Election David Mark Rauf Aregbesola

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