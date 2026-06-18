ADC Leaders Condemn APC's Ekiti Governance, Rally Support for Bejide

At a mega rally in Ado Ekiti, ADC National Chairman David Mark and Secretary Rauf Aregbesola launched a scathing attack on the APC state government, alleging dismal performance over the last three and a half years and presenting their candidate, Dare Bejide, as the credible alternative to rescue Ekiti from poverty and deliver good governance.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) staged a significant political rally in Ado Ekiti, rallying support for its governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide , ahead of the upcoming state election.

The event featured prominent national leaders who launched a vigorous critique of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Ekiti State, alleging gross mismanagement and a failure to improve the lives of citizens over the past three and a half years. National Chairman David Mark and National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola both addressed the crowd, framing the ADC as the only viable alternative capable of rescuing the state from poverty and underdevelopment.

Their speeches were direct, urging voters to reject the incumbent party and choose the ADC for a transformative governance experience. In his remarks, Chairman David Mark emphasized the need for collective action to build the Ekiti of residents' dreams, explicitly linking that vision to a vote for Bejide.

He presented the ADC not just as a political option but as a necessary salvation for the state, stating that the party is the sole group capable of pulling Ekiti out of economic hardship. This rhetoric was designed to resonate with voters feeling the pinch of economic challenges and disillusioned with the status quo. Mark's call to "vote for our candidate" was a straightforward mobilization tactic, aiming to consolidate the party's base and attract swing voters looking for change.

Secretary Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, expanded on this critique by directly challenging the APC's record and its prospects for re-election. He asserted that the governing party had comprehensively failed across all three tiers of government, a broad indictment meant to undermine any claim of competence. Aregbesola dismissed notions that the ADC was weak, predicting that the true measure of popularity would be revealed at the ballot box.

He warned that the APC might underestimate the opposition, a miscalculation he said would be costly. Crucially, he alleged that the ruling party's only path to victory would involve electoral manipulation, stating that the ADC would win in a free and fair process. This framing sought to preemptively delegitimize any unfavorable result and energize supporters to guard their votes. He also specifically called on women, praising their electoral influence, to turn out en masse for the ADC.

The rally underscores the high stakes of the Ekiti governorship election, positioning the ADC as a serious contender against the APC's incumbent machinery. The party's national figures brought considerable political weight to the campaign, leveraging their experiences to question the APC's stewardship and promise a new direction. The messaging consistently tied the candidate, Dare Bejide, to an antidote for poverty and underperformance, attempting to create a clear choice for voters.

As election day approaches, this megarally serves as a key moment to galvanize supporters and set the tone for the final campaign push, highlighting the ADC's confidence and its critique of the ruling party's governance record





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African Democratic Congress ADC Ekiti Election Dare Bejide David Mark Rauf Aregbesola All Progressives Congress APC Biodun Oyebanji Nigerian Politics Governorship Election Political Rally Ekiti State Poverty Electoral Fraud

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