Nafiu Gombe formally notifies INEC of his resumed role as ADC National Chairman following a Federal High Court judgment that invalidated the previous Mark-led committee's decisions and Atiku Abubakar's candidacy.

Nafiu Gombe has formally written to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission to notify authorities of his immediate resumption of duty as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress. The official letter, dated November 16, 2026, was issued by Gombe and sighted by PUNCH Online on Tuesday, marking a significant procedural step in resolving the party's ongoing internal leadership crisis. The communication requests that the electoral commission update its internal portal to reflect his status and recognize him for all official correspondence and filings.

Legal Basis For Resumption Of Duty

The notification explicitly references a declaration delivered by Hon. Justice Peter Lifu on November 5, 2026, which serves as the legal foundation for Gombe's return to power. The letter bears the reference number ADC/NHQ/CH/2026/001 and cites Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, titled Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe V. African Democratic Congress & 4 Others. In this judgment, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared the previous leadership structure illegal and affirmed Gombe's position as the legitimate National Chairman of the party.

Also read ADC crisis: Nafiu Gombe has punctured Atiku’s ‘master strategist’ image — Okechukwu

Nullification Of Mark Committee Decisions

The court judgment invalidated all decisions taken by the leadership faction headed by former Senate President David Mark, including the process that led to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar emerging as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections. Justice Lifu specifically ruled that the Caretaker Committee led by Mark was unlawful, thereby nullifying the presidential primary it conducted. This ruling effectively strips Atiku Abubakar of the legal standing that was previously granted by the party's internal processes.

Furthermore, the court annulled the emergence of Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary and voided the appointments of other national officers under the Mark administration. The judgment also invalidated the nominations of candidates presented by the party for the 2027 elections, creating a legal vacuum that the previous committee could not fill. Gombe emphasized that due to this valid and subsisting court order, his assumption of the chairmanship has commenced with immediate effect without any further delay.

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Request For Electoral Commission Recognition

In his capacity as the recognized National Chairman, Gombe respectfully requested the Independent National Electoral Commission to take formal notice of his resumption and to update its database accordingly. He attached a Certified True Copy of the judgment to the letter for the commission's record and necessary action. The request aims to ensure that all future party filings, correspondence, and official interactions with the electoral body are directed to him and his designated team.

Gombe assured the commission of his commitment to constitutional order, due process, and maintaining a harmonious working relationship in the interest of democracy. This procedural compliance is critical for the African Democratic Congress to participate in upcoming electoral processes without legal impediments. The commission's acknowledgment of this notification will determine the party's official status in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

Outlook For 2027 Elections And Reconciliation

Despite the legal victory, Gombe has extended an olive branch to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, and other party chieftains, calling for reconciliation and a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections. In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, Gombe stated his readiness to work with the opposing faction to rebuild the party and strengthen the opposition in Nigeria.

He described the recent Federal High Court judgment as a vindication of his faction's position in the protracted leadership dispute. However, the focus now shifts from internal litigation to political consolidation. The ability of the African Democratic Congress to unify its various factions will be tested in the coming months as it prepares to present a cohesive challenge in the next general election cycle.