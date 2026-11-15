ADC Jigawa Pledges Support For Atiku Amidst Internal Friction And 2027 Preparations

ADC Jigawa state chapter unites behind Atiku Abubakar for 2027 presidential race as Governorship candidate Sabo Nakudu receives certificate after primary victory.

The African Democratic Congress in Jigawa State has formally declared its collective allegiance to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his Vice Presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, for the upcoming 2027 general elections. This strategic alignment was announced during a high-profile gathering of party stakeholders, signaling a unified front ahead of the critical electoral cycle. The move aims to consolidate resources and political capital within the state, ensuring that local grassroots efforts directly contribute to the national ambitions of the party's presidential ticket.

Leadership Consolidation And Stakeholder Alignment

Sabo Nakudu, the designated African Democratic Congress governorship candidate for Jigawa State, led the assembly of forty-five legislative candidates representing various constituencies across the state. This significant mobilization occurred shortly after Nakudu received his official Certificate of Return, which validates his victory in the party's primary election held earlier in May. The presence of the Certificate of Return serves as a legal and procedural milestone, effectively silencing previous disputes regarding his candidacy and legitimizing his position as the sole representative of the party for the governorship seat.

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During the proceedings, the gathered flagbearers and legislative aspirants pledged their unwavering loyalty to the African Democratic Congress party structure. They vowed to execute diligent grassroots mobilization campaigns aimed at securing electoral victories not only for Nakudu but also for all candidates contesting in Jigawa's legislative constituencies. This collective pledge underscores a strategic shift from internal fragmentation to coordinated political action, essential for overcoming the challenges posed by rival political machines in the region.

Resolution Of Internal Disputes And Primary Aftermath

The formalization of support for the national leadership follows a period of significant internal turbulence that had fractured the Jigawa State chapter of the African Democratic Congress. The dispute originated from the results of the May gubernatorial primary, where Adamu Nakudu emerged victorious. However, a competing faction led by Mr. Adamu rejected these results, alleging that the machinery of the party had been hijacked to favor Nakudu's campaign.

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In response to the contested outcome, Mr. Adamu filed a formal petition with the party's internal appeal committee, seeking to overturn the primary results and challenge Nakudu's standing. Despite these internal legal and procedural challenges, the resolution of the matter has allowed the state leadership to move forward. The presentation of the Certificate of Return in Abuja marked the end of the immediate dispute, allowing the state chapter to redirect its energy from internal litigation to external electoral preparation.

Strategic Role Of State Chairmanship And Party Legacy

Sani Muhammad Gumel, serving as the State ADC Chairman and a key figure in the party's hierarchy, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the unity meeting. He publicly commended Sabo Nakudu for his leadership capabilities and urged all legislative candidates to maintain discipline and focus during the intensive campaign period. Gumel's involvement highlights the importance of the state chairmanship in mediating between legacy leadership and emerging political forces, ensuring that the party's institutional memory and current aspirations are aligned.

The leadership also passed a vote of confidence in both the current and legacy leadership of the party at the state and local government levels. This endorsement was specifically directed toward the structures led by Sani Gumel, reinforcing the authority of the state executive committee. The statement released after the event called on all party members, stakeholders, and supporters to remain united, emphasizing that internal cohesion is a prerequisite for defeating stronger political opponents in the 2027 polls.

Contextual Impact On The 2027 Political Landscape

The activities in Jigawa State reflect broader trends across Nigeria, where political parties are scrambling to solidify their structures and endorsements ahead of the 2027 general elections. The explicit backing of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi by the Jigawa chapter adds weight to their national campaign, particularly in the North-West geopolitical zone. As political activities intensify, the ability of the African Democratic Congress to present a united front in states like Jigawa will likely influence voter perceptions and resource allocation strategies across the country.

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The events in Dutse, where the meeting took place, signal a return to operational normalcy for the party in the state. With the administrative hurdle of the Certificate of Return cleared and internal factions ostensibly united behind the national ticket, the African Democratic Congress in Jigawa is now positioned to launch aggressive campaign strategies. The focus has shifted entirely to grassroots mobilization, voter registration, and securing the confidence of the electorate in a political environment characterized by intense competition and high stakes.