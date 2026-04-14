ADC Holds National Convention Amidst Challenges and Internal Conflicts

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) held its national convention in Abuja despite facing numerous obstacles including alleged attempts to block the event and internal leadership disputes. The convention, attended by approximately 3,000 delegates, aimed to affirm the David Mark-led leadership, adopt the party's amended constitution and manifesto, and chart a course for the 2027 general elections. The event was marked by internal divisions and legal battles, reflecting the challenges faced by the ADC as it seeks to strengthen its position in Nigerian politics.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) held its national convention today at the Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja, despite alleged attempts to obstruct the gathering. Approximately 3,000 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were expected to attend the convention, themed “So the Nation May Work.” This convention is a significant step for the ADC , particularly given the challenges the party has faced recently, including internal leadership disputes and external pressures.

The event was moved to a private venue after the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, allegedly attempted to block the use of Eagle Square and other facilities. Further complicating matters, the proprietor of the Rainbow Event Centre initially withdrew permission for the party to use the facility just hours before the event was scheduled to commence, citing intense pressure from FCT authorities who threatened to revoke his license. Despite these obstacles, the party leadership remained steadfast, vowing to proceed with the convention and resisting what they termed 'creeping tyranny'.

The non-elective convention represents the first major assembly since a coalition of opposition politicians, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, merged into the ADC last year. The convention aims to affirm the leadership of the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC), which was appointed last year, and to adopt the party's amended constitution and manifesto in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The convention is particularly important given that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently announced it would no longer recognize the David Mark-led NWC, citing an interim court order and the unresolved internal leadership conflicts. Despite the INEC's decision and other pressures, the Mark-led faction has continued with its activities, including the organization of congresses held last week, culminating in today's convention.

The ADC is currently grappling with internal divisions, with three distinct factions vying for control of the party structure in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections. The Mark faction, being the most prominent, is challenged by the Nafiu Bala faction, as well as a third group that rejects both Mark and Bala, accusing them of undermining the party. This 'third way' group supports the INEC's decision to derecognize the Mark-led leadership and has called for a neutral interim committee to oversee party affairs. This internal strife significantly adds to the challenges faced by the party.

The convention coincides with the Supreme Court's hearing of Mr. Mark's appeal, which seeks an order to stay the execution of the appellate court ruling that served as the basis for the INEC's decision to derecognize his leadership. The convention's agenda includes affirming the David Mark-led National Working Committee, adopting the party's amended constitution and manifesto. These key agenda points are set to shape the future direction of the ADC.

The Master of Ceremony welcomed delegates and attendees, and Senator Mark led a minute of silence for fallen heroes who died fighting insecurity in the country. At 3:15 p.m., Senator Mark, a former senate president, addressed the delegates, positioning the ADC as the platform through which Nigeria can be rebuilt. He emphasized the party's resilience in the face of adversity, stating, 'We will not bow, cow, and will not retreat.' He characterized the party as having faced unprecedented betrayal, asserting that every attempt to suppress the party has only strengthened its members.

This resilience is a key message being sent out during the convention and underlines the ADC’s commitment to navigate the obstacles it’s facing. The ability of the ADC to overcome these internal and external challenges will be a crucial factor in its ability to compete effectively in the upcoming 2027 elections. The success of the convention, including the adoption of the amended constitution and manifesto, will directly influence the party's strategy and messaging going forward.

The convention represents a critical juncture for the party as it attempts to solidify its internal structure, unify its membership, and establish a clear path towards achieving its political objectives, including contesting the 2027 general elections. The focus on the theme 'So the Nation May Work' highlights the party's commitment to addressing the country's pressing challenges and offering solutions to the electorate. The presence of 3,000 delegates underscores the significance of the event and the commitment of the party members.





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