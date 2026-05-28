ADC Governorship Aspirant Rejects Kaduna Primary, Alleges Fraud

Shuaibu Idris, an ADC governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, has rejected the primary election results, citing irregularities, fraud, and lack of transparency.

Shuaibu Idris , a governorship aspirant under the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) in Kaduna State, has publicly rejected the outcome of the party's governorship primary election , alleging widespread irregularities and describing the entire process as a total fraud.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Idris accused the ADC primary election committee of conducting a flawed and compromised process that failed to meet basic democratic standards of transparency, fairness, and credibility. He emphasized that the election was marred by multiple violations that made it impossible for any credible result to emerge.

Idris, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ADC, expressed disappointment, stating that he joined the party with the hope that it would provide a credible alternative to the existing political culture in Nigeria. However, the primary election, he argued, has shown that the ADC is not different from other parties that engage in electoral malpractices. The aspirant detailed specific irregularities that occurred during the primary.

According to him, the process was poorly organized from the start, despite concerns raised by aspirants and stakeholders during meetings with the Election Committee. He noted that inadequate funding, poor staffing, and a lack of logistics significantly undermined the conduct of the exercise. Idris alleged that the committee resorted to using support staff of contestants to supervise parts of the election without proper training, making the process susceptible to manipulation, scheming, cheating, and other forms of malpractice.

He further claimed that election materials were hijacked, thugs and weapons were deployed in some areas, and financial inducement was openly displayed. Idris maintained that he possesses documentary and video evidence of these irregularities. He also pointed out that elections were not held in several parts of the state, invalidating the entire exercise. The ADC primary in Kaduna has now become a subject of controversy, with Idris calling for a fresh and credible process.

He urged the national leadership of the party to investigate the allegations and ensure that justice is served. The aspirant warned that if the party fails to address these issues, it risks losing the trust of its members and the electorate. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges within Nigerian political parties, where internal democracy is often undermined by powerful interests.

The ADC, which was seen as a potential reformist party, now faces a critical test of its commitment to democratic principles. Idris's rejection of the results adds to a growing list of disputed primaries in the country, reflecting the deep-seated problems in Nigeria's electoral system





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ADC Kaduna Primary Election Fraud Shuaibu Idris

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