ADC Founder Ralph Nwosu Alleges Nafiu Bala's Lifestyle Shift Follows Court Petition Against Tinubu-Linked Faction

ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu claims former deputy Nafiu Bala acquired bulletproof SUVs and luxury lodging after filing a September 2025 court suit against a faction backed by President Tinubu's administration.

ADC Pioneer National Chairman Ralph Nwosu has issued serious allegations regarding the sudden change in the lifestyle of Nafiu Bala, a former deputy national chairman of the African Democratic Congress. Nwosu stated that Bala previously relied on the party leadership for basic transportation funds to attend political meetings in the national capital. However, the political veteran claims that Bala's financial situation and security posture improved drastically after he initiated legal proceedings against the party's interim leadership in September 2025.

Nafiu Bala Luxury Upgrade After Legal Action

According to Ralph Nwosu, Nafiu Bala's ascent to high-end living standards coincided directly with his move to the judiciary to settle internal party disputes. Nwosu revealed that Bala began residing in one of the most prestigious hotels in the city and started traveling with a dedicated security entourage. The ADC founder specifically noted that Bala acquired more than three bulletproof sport utility vehicles, marking a stark contrast to his previous dependence on public transport.

Also read ADC Leadership Dispute: Abuja Court Finds Nafiu Bala Resignation Letter Unreliable

When questioned about whether Bala purchased these high-value assets due to genuine fears for his personal safety, Nwosu did not dispute the possibility but highlighted the immense cost involved. The former national chairman pointed out that such armored vehicles can cost over N500 million each. This expenditure represents a massive financial leap for an individual who, just months prior, was requesting small sums of money for bus rides.

Historical Dependence On Party Transport Funds

Recalling past interactions, Ralph Nwosu described a period when Nafiu Bala would decline invitations to attend strategic meetings in Abuja unless provided with N50,000 for bus fare. The ADC founder emphasized that Bala would not travel until party members successfully gathered the specific amount to cover his transportation costs. This financial dependency was a well-known issue within the party ranks during the earlier stages of the leadership crisis.

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Nwosu emphasized that Bala could not depart for official duties without the party scratching out money to pay for his transport. This routine request for small cash advances stands in sharp opposition to the current reality of owning a fleet of expensive, protective vehicles. The former chairman argued that this dramatic shift suggests external financing or political patronage rather than personal wealth accumulation.

Allegations Of Government Interference In ADC

Ralph Nwosu has further alleged that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is actively interested in destabilizing the African Democratic Congress through financial inducements. He claimed that tapes exist showing the chief of staff to the president instructing individuals to remain within the ADC with the ultimate goal of destroying the party from within. These actions are presented as part of a broader strategy to weaken opposition forces through targeted monetary pressure.

According to Nwosu, the leadership dispute within the party was triggered specifically after Nafiu Bala approached the court in September 2025. The internal election process had already been concluded in July, leading to the emergence of David Mark as national chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary. The legal challenge filed by Bala sought to invalidate these outcomes and the subsequent formation of the caretaker committee.

Court Petition Against David Mark And Aregbesola

The federal high court in Abuja received a suit from Nafiu Bala in September 2025, challenging the legitimacy of David Mark and other interim leadership members. The petition specifically aimed to stop them from parading themselves as national officers of the party. It contested the validity of Mark's emergence and Rauf Aregbesola's appointment as national secretary following Ralph Nwosu's decision to step down.

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Bala's legal action went beyond just leadership titles; it sought to nullify the decisions of the Mark-led caretaker committee. This included the process that resulted in Atiku Abubakar being named the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election. The suit represents a significant attempt to overturn the political trajectory of the ADC ahead of the next general elections.

Government Financial Strategy And Political Pressure

Ralph Nwosu described a philosophy he attributes to the incumbent government, stating that they are willing to increase financial offers significantly to achieve their political objectives. He alleged that if a political figure rejects an initial offer of N1 billion, the administration is prepared to raise it to N10 billion. The goal of this escalating financial pressure is to collapse opposition resilience and secure compliance.

Nwosu asserted that these alleged attempts to break his resolve have failed so far. He claimed that the government's frustration stems from their inability to force him into submission through these monetary means. He assured Nigerians that these efforts to cause pain and pressure will not succeed in dismantling his political stance or the integrity of his leadership.

The current situation within the ADC remains tense, with Nwosu accusing the Tinubu administration of orchestrating the crisis through Nafiu Bala's legal maneuvers and financial support. The allegations highlight the intersection of internal party politics and external governmental influence in Nigeria's political landscape.