Court Sacks Mark-Led ADC Leadership as INEC Faces Pressure Over 2027 Candidates

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the Senator David Mark-led ADC caretaker committee illegal and recognised Nafiu Bala Gombe as national chairman. INEC faces calls to update its portal as party factions clash over the 2027 election.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the Senator David Mark -led Caretaker Committee of the African Democratic Congress illegal and recognised Nafiu Bala Gombe as the party's authentic national chairman.

Justice Peter Lifu delivered the judgment on Thursday in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025. The suit listed the ADC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Senator David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and Ralph Nwosu as defendants. The court ruled in favour of Gombe, the former National Deputy Chairman for North East. The National Executive Committee Chairmen Forum of the ADC has threatened a nationwide protest against INEC if it fails to comply with the judgment.

Also read ADC Leadership Crisis: Federal High Court Nullifies Mark's Team and Atiku's 2027 Nomination

The forum called on INEC to immediately replace the names of Senator Mark and members of his dissolved Interim National Working Committee on its portal with those of Nafiu Bala Gombe and other legally recognised officials. It also urged the electoral umpire to reopen its portal so the ADC can conduct fresh primaries where necessary and upload its candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The forum's Secretary, Kennedy Odion, made the demands while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday following the judgment. Odion said the ruling nullified decisions taken by the dissolved NWC. These included the nomination of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate and the emergence of other candidates through congresses and the national convention. He described the judgment as a vindication of the forum's position that the Mark-led leadership was not constitutionally recognised.

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He added that the ruling confirmed that Atiku, his running mate, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and other candidates nominated by the interim leadership were not the party's authentic candidates. Odion said failure to comply with the judgment would leave the forum no option but to proceed with a planned nationwide protest against INEC. He stated that Nigeria belongs to all and that no individual, however highly placed, is above the law.

ADC Leadership Dispute Continues

The ADC has been embroiled in a protracted leadership dispute involving the Mark-led interim NWC and a faction led by Bala Gombe. Several court cases have arisen from disagreements over the party's leadership and the conduct of its congresses and national convention. The dispute had earlier produced a judgment by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on April 29, 2026, in favour of the ADC state chairmen led by Don-Norman Obinna.

The court affirmed the subsistence of the tenure of the elected state executive committees pending valid congresses and the convocation of a national convention. It also restrained INEC from recognising congresses organised by the interim NWC. The judgment was upheld by the Court of Appeal on June 13, 2026.

However, Odion alleged that INEC continued to recognise the Mark-led leadership and accept candidates produced through its congresses and convention. He said the forum had initiated steps to challenge the commission's actions, while the dispute remained pending before the Supreme Court. Odion said the forum's decision to pursue the legal process rather than confrontation helped prevent violence among aggrieved party members and candidates.

Group Calls for Peace and Legal Process

He commended the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice despite what he called propaganda against the courts by the dissolved interim leadership. While awaiting the Supreme Court's decision on the earlier litigation, Odion pledged the forum's support for Bala Gombe, expressing confidence that the new leadership would restore stability to the party. In a separate statement, a group known as EIG urged the ADC to accept the court judgment in good faith.

The statement, signed by Otunba Thompson Osikoya, called on the party's leadership to caution its spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, over recent outbursts capable of causing chaos in the country. Abdullahi had after the judgment cautioned the All Progressives Congress against setting Nigeria on fire in its bid to retain power in 2027. He alleged that the ruling party was using the courts to weaken opposition parties and stifle democratic competition.

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Abdullahi said the APC should not play with fires it cannot control, adding that the peace and stability of Nigeria is bigger than the ambition of any president or political party. He stated that nobody should be so desperate to retain power that they put the entire country at risk.

EIG Warns Against Violence

EIG noted that if the party was not satisfied with the court ruling, it should seek redress at the Court of Appeal rather than resorting to utterances that could force people to embark on street protests and disruption of public peace. It charged the ADC and other opposition parties to reject calls for violence and actions that could set Nigeria on fire over the judgment. The group stated that the nation's peace and stability should take precedence over partisan interests.

It stressed that Nigeria's unity and security are more important than the ambitions of any political party, candidate or individual, adding that no political ambition is worth the loss of innocent lives. EIG called on all political actors to exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and avoid actions capable of plunging the country into violence or anarchy. It said all political parties should be forthright to accept judgments if the basis is in accordance with the laws.

The group noted that the Federal High Court has spoken on the basis of the ADC Constitution and the Electoral Act. It stated that the proper remedy is to appeal to the Court of Appeal, not street protest, not incitement, not threats. It added that political parties must distance themselves from actions that can cause unnecessary disturbances within the country.

It reiterated that Nigeria is bigger than any party, any candidate or any election, and that no ambition is worth the blood of Nigerians. EIG rejected any call for violence, anarchy or destabilisation arising from the judgment. The group's statement came as the ADC leadership crisis continued to generate tension ahead of the 2027 general elections. INEC has yet to issue a formal response to the court ruling or the demands by the NEC Chairmen Forum.