The African Democratic Congress appeals Justice Lifu's November 5 judgment to the Court of Appeal, seeking to preserve the Mark-led executive's status and block INEC from altering party records.

The African Democratic Congress has formally submitted seventeen distinct legal grounds to the Court of Appeal, seeking to nullify the judgment delivered by Justice Peter O. Lifu on November 5, 2026. This pivotal ruling previously invalidated the executive committee led by the former Senate President, David Mark, declaring the leadership structure of the party unlawful.

Simultaneously, the political party is challenging a separate directive issued on July 24, 2026, which permitted Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe to amend his initial lawsuit. The ADC maintains that the trial court lacked the legal authority to allow these amendments, especially after the party had formally objected to the court's jurisdiction over internal party disputes.

Also read ADC Leader Nafiu Gombe Informs INEC Of New Leadership After Court Ruling

Jurisdictional Challenges and Legal Grounds

The central pillar of the ADC's appeal is the assertion that the Federal High Court had no constitutional authority to intervene in what the party classifies strictly as an internal leadership disagreement. Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, clarified that the notice of appeal fundamentally questions whether the trial judge possessed the requisite jurisdiction to decide the matter in the first place.

The ADC's legal team argues that Justice Lifu's judgment was constructed upon a case foundation that was legally untenable. By challenging the court's jurisdiction, the party aims to dismantle the entire basis of the ruling that removed the Mark-led executives from their positions. The appeal seeks to restore the status quo ante, asserting that the courts should not interfere in the internal affairs of a political party unless specific legal breaches are proven.

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Additionally, the seventeen grounds raised by the ADC scrutinize the assessment of disputed evidence presented during the trial. The party contends that the trial court failed to properly evaluate the factual matrix of the leadership transition, leading to a decision that they argue is legally flawed. This comprehensive challenge ensures that every aspect of the lower court's ruling is open for rigorous appellate review.

The Amendment Controversy and Historical Precedents

A significant portion of the appeal focuses on the procedural error of allowing Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe to amend his originating summons. The ADC's brief, filed by Chief J. S. Okutepa, SAN, argues that the amendment altered the description of the parties and their legal capacities without securing prior leave from the court. This procedural misstep, the party argues, renders the entire subsequent judgment void.

The ADC also highlights the existence of a prior judgment delivered by the Federal High Court on July 2, 2026, which addressed similar leadership transition issues. The party insists that this earlier ruling had not been set aside or overturned by any higher authority. Consequently, they argue that Justice Lifu erred in ignoring the binding nature of the previous court decision when making his November 5 ruling.

The appeal brief explicitly asks the Court of Appeal to set aside the order that granted permission for the amendment. By doing so, the ADC hopes to reinstate their preliminary objection regarding jurisdiction, which they claim was improperly deferred by the trial court. This legal maneuver is designed to highlight the procedural irregularities that they believe compromised the fairness of the initial trial.

Urgent Appeal to INEC and Election Integrity

Beyond the abstract legal principles, the ADC is seeking immediate practical relief to protect its electoral viability. The party has requested a mandatory injunction from the Court of Appeal to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission from processing any changes to the party's leadership records. This injunction is critical to ensuring that the names and nomination particulars of its presidential and governorship candidates remain unchanged during the pendency of the appeal.

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The ADC warns that if INEC acts on the contested judgment immediately, the resulting administrative changes could become irreversible. Such premature alterations would effectively render a successful future appeal meaningless, as the party could not practically undo the damage to its candidate list. Therefore, the party is urging the appellate court to preserve the existing situation until a final determination is made.

Phrank Shaibu emphasized the seriousness of these potential consequences, stating that the party cannot afford to have its candidates jeopardized while legal applications are still pending. The ADC's position is that the subject matter of the appeal must be protected to ensure that the eventual decision of the appellate court has practical effect. This proactive measure is intended to safeguard the democratic rights of the party's members and their chosen candidates.

Public Disclosure and Future Legal Strategy

In a strategic move to ensure transparency, the African Democratic Congress has decided to make its legal challenge public. The party aims to educate Nigerians on the precise legal issues currently before the Court of Appeal, countering any narrative that might suggest the internal dispute is merely a political maneuver. By providing clear details, the ADC seeks to maintain public support and legitimacy for the David Mark-led executive.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to defending its rights, its lawful leadership, and the decisions made by its members through due legal processes. They issued a stern warning against any external efforts to use the contested judgment to alter party records or disturb the status of its candidates before the appellate courts have had the opportunity to rule.

As the case moves to the Court of Appeal, all eyes will be on how the judges interpret the jurisdictional arguments and the procedural irregularities cited by the ADC. The outcome will not only determine the leadership structure of the party but also set a significant precedent for judicial intervention in political party affairs. The ADC remains steadfast in its belief that the law will ultimately uphold its rights and the legitimacy of its current executive committee.