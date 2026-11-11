ADC Criticises Late Release of Justice Lifu Judgment and Sealing of Atiku's Arewa House Venue

The ADC has criticised the release of Justice Peter Lifu's authenticated judgment on the final day of the constitutional seven-day window and accused the APC-led Kaduna State Government of sealing Arewa House to block Atiku Abubakar's consultation with Northern stakeholders.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC) has criticised the release of the certified copy of a judgment by Justice Peter Lifu on the final day of the seven-day period prescribed by the Constitution.

The party said the timing leaves it with little time to study the ruling and prepare its next legal steps. The ADC also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Kaduna State Government of sealing Arewa House, the proposed venue for its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar's consultation with Northern stakeholders scheduled for Thursday.

Also read Leadership Crisis: ADC Protesters Drag Justice Lifu To NJC, UN, Others

ADC Cites Constitutional Timeline For Judgment Release

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the party said it would study the judgment and pursue every lawful remedy available. It cited Section 294(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which requires courts to furnish parties with duly authenticated copies of their decisions within seven days of delivery. The party said Justice Lifu released the authenticated judgment on the final day of that seven-day period.

The ADC expressed concern over what it described as a pattern of actions aimed at frustrating its campaign and political consultations. It said the Kaduna State Government had sealed Arewa House ahead of Atiku's planned meeting with Northern stakeholders. The party described the action as an affront to the heritage and dignity of the people of Northern Nigeria and to the shared cultural heritage and dignity of the region's diverse communities.

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Atiku was quoted as saying: My campaign team had proposed the Arewa House as the venue for our consultation with stakeholders on Thursday and, today, the APC government decided to seal the building. The party also recalled what it described as an attempt by the APC-led government to frustrate its campaign flag-off in Sokoto. It said the people stood firm and the party's activities went ahead, insisting it would not be intimidated by efforts to restrict its political activities.

ADC Holds Tinubu Politically Responsible For Obstruction

The ADC held President Bola Tinubu and the APC politically responsible for what it called a pattern of obstruction. It urged the ruling party to respect democratic competition and the opposition's right to campaign and consult with Nigerians. The statement said: An outgoing president and a ruling party should respect democratic competition, not use public authority to impede the opposition, restrict political consultation or weaken Nigerians' right to choose. The party thanked Nigerians for their support and solidarity.

It pledged to continue its consultations, pursue its legal rights and take its message of a new direction to the electorate. The statement added that the ADC would not be deterred in engaging Nigerians ahead of the elections. The latest development comes amid rising tension between the opposition and the ruling party over access to public venues and the handling of legal processes.

ADC Urges Civil Society To Defend Democratic Competition

The ADC said the sealing of Arewa House and the delayed release of the judgment formed part of a wider effort to weaken opposition politics. It called on democrats and civil society to defend democratic competition. The party said it remained committed to lawful and peaceful engagement. It urged its supporters to stay calm and focused as it explores all legal and political options.

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The ADC said it would announce its next line of action after studying the judgment and consulting its legal team.