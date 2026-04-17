ADC Factional Leader Slams Kwankwaso Over Northern Betrayal

Nafi’u Bala Gombe of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) accuses Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of failing to serve Northern Nigeria's interests, citing past political decisions and the last general election as evidence of prioritizing personal ambition over regional welfare. Gombe dismisses any attempts by Kwankwaso to engage on Northern issues as disingenuous and damaging.

A prominent figure within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafi’u Bala Gombe, has launched a scathing critique against Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , a political heavyweight from Northern Nigeria . Gombe’s accusations center on Kwankwaso’s alleged failure to champion the interests of the North during his tenure and political career.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Premier Radio in Kano, Gombe expressed his disdain for any recent overtures by Kwankwaso to discuss the future of the Northern region, deeming them hollow and without merit due to his perceived past betrayals. Gombe recounted a personal interaction where Kwankwaso purportedly presented a proposal for the North’s betterment. “Kwankwaso called me, telling me this is the solution for the North, a way out,” Gombe stated. His immediate and unequivocal response, however, was one of dismissal: “I said no. Any discussion concerning the North with people like you is rubbish.” This sentiment underscores a deep-seated resentment and a belief that Kwankwaso has actively contributed to the region’s present predicament. Gombe emphatically declared that individuals like Kwankwaso were once seen as beacons of hope for the North, holding the power to enact significant positive change. “You were the same people the North was looking up to. You had the opportunity to save it and make a difference, but you refused. It was you people that killed the North,” Bala asserted, painting a grim picture of missed opportunities and political negligence. The criticism extended to Kwankwaso’s role in the most recent general election, which Gombe claims further weakened the North’s political standing. He revealed that pleas were made for Kwankwaso to withdraw his candidacy in favor of Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, to consolidate Northern support. “Even in the last election, we begged Kwankwaso to step down for the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. We asked him not to contest, but he refused and went ahead under a small party,” Gombe explained, highlighting the perceived stubbornness and self-serving nature of Kwankwaso’s actions. Gombe posits that Kwankwaso’s decision to run, despite knowing he was unlikely to win, was a deliberate strategy to fragment the Northern vote and inadvertently pave the way for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory. “He knew he was not going to win. The party he used is only known in Kano, but he still went ahead just to split votes from the North and pave the way for Tinubu,” he elaborated, directly linking Kwankwaso’s actions to a detrimental electoral outcome for the region. This perceived political maneuvering has left a lasting scar on the collective memory of the North, Gombe warned. “We have not forgotten. People of Nigeria, especially in the North, have not forgotten, and we will not forget what you did,” he declared, underscoring the enduring resentment held by many. Furthermore, Gombe questioned Kwankwaso’s moral authority to speak on matters pertaining to the North, accusing him of consistently prioritizing personal ambitions over regional welfare. “People like Kwankwaso do not have the gut to talk to me about North. Everyone knows they protect their own interests, not that of North. Anytime their interests are not met, they hide under North,” Gombe concluded, painting a picture of a politician who uses regional solidarity as a convenient shield when his personal agenda is threatened. This strong condemnation from a factional leader within a rival party highlights the deep political divisions and historical grievances that continue to shape the discourse surrounding leadership and representation in Northern Nigeria





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