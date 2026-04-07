ADC Factional Leader Clarifies Attendance at Interim Leadership Unveiling

Nafiu Bala, the factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), explains his presence at the unveiling of the David Mark-led interim leadership. He states that his attendance did not constitute an endorsement and that the event's purpose was misrepresented, with the appointment of the new leadership occurring unexpectedly and in contravention of the party's constitution. The statement clarifies the context of his participation, addresses concerns arising from circulating videos, and highlights internal struggles within the ADC.

Nafiu Bala , the factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), has clarified his presence at the unveiling of the David Mark -led interim leadership of the party, stating that his attendance did not constitute an endorsement of the controversial appointments. Bala explained that the event, held on July 2, 2025, was originally conceived as a platform for the adoption of the ADC as a unified coalition, not for the installation of new leadership.

He emphasized that the appointment of Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as Acting National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, took everyone by surprise, as it deviated significantly from the planned agenda. This sudden shift in direction, he says, occurred when the then-National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, unexpectedly announced his resignation and proceeded to bestow membership cards and leadership positions upon Mark and Aregbesola. Bala, in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 7, underscored that Nwosu’s actions were in direct violation of the party’s constitution, which does not grant him the authority to unilaterally appoint his successor. He recounted his presence at the meeting and confirmed that the intended purpose of the gathering was not to introduce new leaders. His participation, he insisted, should not be construed as tacit approval of these irregular appointments. The footage circulating on social media showed Bala actively present at the event, generating questions and concerns among party members and the public. His detailed explanation aims to address these concerns and to set the record straight regarding his stance on the matter. \Bala further elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the appointment, highlighting the lack of prior consultation with the National Working Committee (NWC). He stated that none of the NWC members were informed about the impending change in leadership, and Nwosu and Abdullahi had not discussed the matter with them before the meeting. He described the NWC’s reaction to the announcement as shock and surprise, further emphasizing the lack of due process and consensus in the selection of the new leadership. He expressed his trust that this clarification would adequately address the issues arising from the video clips circulating on social media, emphasizing his commitment to providing accurate information and setting the record straight. His explanation serves to clarify the discrepancies between his actions and his position on the leadership transition, which has been the subject of ongoing scrutiny. The statement aims to dispel any notion that his presence at the event implied endorsement of an undemocratic or unconstitutional process, and offers a comprehensive account of the events from his perspective, to present a balanced view on the ongoing factionalism within the ADC. He wants to show his commitment to adherence to the party constitution. \The central issue revolves around the legitimacy and legality of the David Mark-led leadership. The core of Bala's argument rests on the assertion that the appointment of Mark and Aregbesola contravened the ADC's constitution. This challenge throws the legitimacy of the interim leadership into question, creating further uncertainty and tension within the party. Bala's statement sheds light on the internal struggles within the ADC, exposing the potential for power grabs and the importance of adhering to party procedures. The events highlight the importance of transparency and due process in political transitions and the need for all members to respect the party's established rules and regulations. The unfolding situation paints a picture of disarray and infighting. The controversy over the leadership appointment has the potential to destabilize the party. The fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn into the issue further underscores the seriousness of the situation. This public declaration from the factional leader serves to counter the narrative of unqualified support for the new leaders. The clarification provides valuable insight into the perspectives of key players, demonstrating the deep divides within the party and the potential implications for its future. The aim is to clarify his position, address concerns, and explain the events as they unfolded from his point of view





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ADC Nafiu Bala David Mark Leadership Political Party

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APC Plot to Turn Nigeria Into One-Party State Will Fail — ADC Chieftain, MomoduA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Atiku, Amaechi, Others Are ‘Twinkle Little Stars’ In ADC, Making No Impact — MorkaThe APC has dismissed the growing opposition coalition within the ADC, describing its leading figures as politically ineffective despite.

Read more »

ADC Dismisses Reports Of Leadership ChangeThe African Democratic Congress has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging a change in its national leadership.

Read more »

Presidency Slams Peter Obi, Accuses Him of Unfair Attacks on Tinubu Over ADC CrisisThe Nigerian Presidency has strongly criticized former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, accusing him of unfairly targeting President Bola Tinubu in relation to the internal crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The Presidency, through a statement by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, dismissed Obi's criticisms as baseless and emphasized that the ADC's turmoil is self-inflicted. The statement also denied any involvement of President Tinubu in the ADC's internal affairs.

Read more »

Jigawa State Governor's Aide Resigns, Defects to ADCHon. Mustapha Fatoma Ringim, Special Adviser to the Jigawa State Governor on Trade and Investment, has resigned from his position and switched allegiance from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

Read more »

Abia ADC not involved in April 7-14 congresses – State Chairman, ObinnaAbia State chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has said that it not organizing any Wards, Local Government or State Congresses scheduled to hold from 7th to 14th April 2026.

Read more »