ADC Faction Urges Supreme Court to Expedite Leadership Dispute Judgment Ahead of 2027 Elections

The David Mark-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria to ensure a timely Supreme Court judgment in their leadership dispute, warning of potential exclusion from the 2027 General Election if a decision is not reached within three days. The dispute stems from a challenge to a Court of Appeal ruling and concerns the recognition of the ADC’s leadership by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The David Mark -led faction of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has formally requested the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to expedite the delivery of the Supreme Court ’s judgment concerning ongoing disputes within the party.

This urgent appeal centers around an appeal filed by Mark, challenging a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal regarding the leadership struggle within the ADC. The Court of Appeal, in its judgment on March 12th, instructed all parties to maintain the existing status quo in a case brought forth by dissatisfied members of the party.

Mark’s faction argues that the appellate court overstepped its boundaries by intervening in what they consider to be the internal affairs of a political organization. The core of the dispute originates from a ruling delivered by the Court of Appeal on March 12th, which dismissed Mark’s initial appeal against a Federal High Court decision made on September 4th, 2025.

This initial suit was filed by Nafiu Bala, a rival factional national chairman, who is contesting the legitimacy of the takeover of the ADC leadership by the Mark-led group. The current situation is particularly critical as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has, based on the Court of Appeal’s judgment, taken steps to derecognize the leadership of the ADC, effectively leaving the party without official representation.

Despite remaining a legally registered political party in Nigeria, the ADC faces the very real possibility of being unable to participate in the upcoming 2027 General Election. The letter, dated April 28th, 2026, and signed by Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa, legal counsel for the Mark-led faction, explicitly states that a delay in the Supreme Court’s judgment beyond the next three days will result in the ADC’s exclusion from the 2027 elections.

This exclusion, the letter emphasizes, would violate the constitutional rights of millions of Nigerians who wish to contest elections under the ADC’s banner. The appeal was heard expeditiously on April 22nd, 2026, with judgment reserved for a later date. The faction highlights INEC’s actions, purportedly taken in response to the lower court’s ruling, as a direct consequence of the ongoing legal battle.

They have attached copies of the INEC press release detailing the derecognition of the ADC leadership and the revised timetable for the 2027 General Elections to underscore the urgency of the situation. The ADC’s ability to meet the statutory requirements for participation in the elections is entirely dependent on a swift resolution of the case.

The Mark-led faction argues that any further delay would equate to a denial of justice, jeopardizing the political future of the party and the expectations of its members nationwide. They acknowledge the heavy workload of the Supreme Court but implore the CJN to intervene and direct the timely delivery of the judgment.

The letter paints a stark picture of the potential consequences, emphasizing the disenfranchisement of a significant portion of the electorate and the denial of their fundamental right to political association and participation. The faction believes that a prompt decision is crucial to safeguarding the democratic process and ensuring that the ADC can fulfill its role in the 2027 General Election.

The situation underscores the delicate balance between judicial processes and the practical realities of electoral timelines, particularly when the existence of a political party is at stake. The urgency expressed in the letter reflects the high stakes involved and the potential for significant political ramifications if the Supreme Court does not act swiftly





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