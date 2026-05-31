ADC Faction Nominates Prof. Chris Uba as 2027 Presidential Candidate

A faction of the African Democratic Congress has unveiled businessman Prof. Chris Uba as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, citing consensus and zoning to the South. The party also announced 29 governorship candidates and highlighted compliance with electoral regulations.

A faction of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has announced businessman and professor Chris Uba as its presidential candidate for the upcoming 2027 general elections.

This follows the conclusion of the party's nationwide primary elections, which were conducted using a consensus method in line with the Electoral Act. According to Bala Gombe, the factional National Chairman of the ADC, the presidential ticket was zoned to Southern Nigeria to reflect principles of equity and federal character. He explained that while three aspirants initially purchased nomination forms, two voluntarily withdrew, leading to Uba's emergence as the consensus candidate.

The party also presented flags to 29 governorship candidates across the six geopolitical zones. The ADC emphasized that all primaries were conducted transparently and in compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and party guidelines. The party, founded in 2005, positions itself as an alternative platform and aims to expand its national presence ahead of the elections. Political consultations and coalition talks are already intensifying nationwide as parties prepare for 2027





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African Democratic Congress ADC Chris Uba 2027 Elections Presidential Candidate Bala Gombe Consensus Nigeria

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