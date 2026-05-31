ADC Faction Led by Nafiu Bala Declares Prof. Chris Uba as 2027 Presidential Candidate

A faction within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced businessman Prof. Chris Uba as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, citing consensus in line with the Electoral Act and zoning to the South. The move further highlights internal divisions after another faction had earlier presented former VP Atiku Abubakar as its candidate.

A faction of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), led by Nafiu Bala , has declared businessman Prof. Chris Uba as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

This development emerges amid internal divisions within the party, as another faction previously announced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate following a primary election that involved ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and former banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. The Bala-led faction on Sunday formally presented flags to 29 governorship candidates across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, underscoring its parallel structure.

According to the faction's National Chairman, Nafiu Bala, the presidential ticket was zoned to Southern Nigeria in line with principles of equity, fairness, inclusiveness, and federal character. Bala explained that three aspirants initially purchased the party's Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms but the party ultimately adopted the consensus option provided under the Electoral Act. This led to Uba's emergence as the sole presidential candidate after the other aspirants voluntarily withdrew and endorsed him.

The faction referenced Section 84(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended), which recognizes consensus as a lawful mode for candidate nomination. Bala stated that Prof. Uba has been duly returned as the consensus candidate and elected to represent ADC as its presidential flagbearer in the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, a separate note mentions that in 2027, Rivers State has no option but to back President Bola Tinubu, according to statements from Nyesom Wike, though this appears unrelated to the ADC factional declaration





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ADC Nafiu Bala Chris Uba 2027 Elections Atiku Abubakar Consensus Primary Electoral Act Zoning Federal Character

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