ADC Facing Extinction Plot Ahead of 2027 Elections, Claims Galadima

Former NNPP chieftain, Alhaji Buba Galadima, alleges a deliberate scheme to prevent the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from fielding candidates in the 2027 general elections, citing legal maneuvers and disruptive tactics. The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement expresses confidence in a 2027 takeover, while Aisha Yesufu calls for active citizen engagement.

Alhaji Buba Galadima , a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and former leader within the New Nigerian Party (NNPP), has voiced serious concerns regarding the future of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) and its ability to participate meaningfully in the 2027 general elections.

Galadima alleges a deliberate strategy is underway to disqualify the ADC from fielding candidates, primarily through the manipulation of legal proceedings. He claims to have predicted this outcome over a year ago, warning of President Bola Tinubu’s alleged intention to create a political landscape dominated by a single candidate. Speaking at a gathering of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement in Abuja, the seasoned politician described recent Supreme Court rulings as a calculated maneuver designed to dismantle the ADC’s electoral prospects.

He argues that the court’s directive to revisit cases at lower levels is a practical impossibility given the rapidly approaching deadlines for candidate submissions, effectively barring the ADC from participating. Galadima detailed several tactics he believes are being employed to stifle the ADC. He pointed to the alleged planting of multiple presidential candidates within the party to prevent consensus, and the inherent difficulties in conducting direct primaries across Nigeria’s vast network of over 8,000 wards.

He suggests that even if direct primaries were attempted, the ruling party could leverage its power to disrupt the process through security forces and intimidation, ensuring their preferred candidates emerge unchallenged. This, he contends, is a clear indication of a broader scheme to secure a single-candidate scenario for the presidency and governorships, effectively eliminating meaningful opposition. He further stated that another political party they were considering an alliance with has already prepared to launch legal challenges to obstruct their efforts.

Galadima expressed confidence that, with the trust of the movement’s followers, they would find a way to ensure their representation on the ballot, hinting at a forthcoming announcement regarding the platform under which their leaders would contest. He emphasized the intelligence and resourcefulness of their leadership, anticipating a declaration of their chosen platform as early as Monday.

The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, as represented by its Director-General Dr. John Ughulu, projects a strong sense of optimism, asserting that Nigerians are poised to take control of the government in 2027. Ughulu highlighted the rapid expansion of the movement’s influence across all 36 states of the federation, suggesting a widespread desire for change.

Adding to the call for action, Aisha Yesufu, a well-known social media commentator, activist, and staunch supporter of Peter Obi, urged Nigerians to actively fight for the nation they envision. Her impassioned plea underscores the growing frustration with the current political climate and a determination to reshape Nigeria’s future. The allegations made by Galadima raise serious questions about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process and the potential for manipulation by those in power.

The situation highlights the challenges faced by opposition parties in Nigeria and the need for vigilance to safeguard democratic principles. The movement’s response, coupled with Yesufu’s call to action, suggests a growing momentum for change and a willingness to challenge the status quo





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Buba Galadima ADC 2027 Elections Peter Obi Kwankwaso APC Tinubu Obi-Kwankwaso Movement Aisha Yesufu Nigerian Politics

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