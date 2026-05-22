ADC Denounces Restricted Access to Former Kaduna Governor at ICPC Detention Facility

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denounced restricted access to Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) detention facility in Abuja. The ADC delegation was prevented from seeing el-Rufai on Friday, despite prior communication and formal requests.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denounced restricted access to Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) detention facility in Abuja.

In 2024, the Kaduna state house of assembly indicted el-Rufai over the alleged diversion of N423 billion in public funds and money laundering and demanded that he be investigated by anti-graft agencies. In a statement, Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary of the ADC, said a delegation of the party led by Rauf Aregbesola, national secretary, and Salihu Lukman, secretary of the policy and manifesto committee, was also prevented from seeing el-Rufai on Friday.

Despite prior communication and formal requests, they were denied access without any reasonable explanation. The atmosphere suddenly became noticeably tense after no fewer than three truckloads of armed police officers arrived at the facility. Abdullahi expressed deep concerns that the heavy deployment of policemen created the false impression that opposition leaders' presence at the commission could trigger public outrage.

He added that such actions only reinforce growing public concern that state institutions are increasingly being used, not merely for law enforcement, but as instruments of political pressure and psychological intimidation against dissenting voices. The ADC had previously written officially to Musa Aliyu, ICPC chairman, requesting visitation rights to el-Rufai, in light of growing public concerns regarding his wellbeing and reports of repeated restrictions on access to family members and medical personnel.

Let it be clear: Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is not a fugitive. He voluntarily submitted himself to the authorities. Under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is entitled to dignity, medical care, family access, and fair treatment under the law. What we are witnessing increasingly appears to be punishment by process, intimidation through isolation, and an attempt to break the spirit of a leading opposition figure.

The ADC demands that the ICPC immediately grant unrestricted access to Mallam El-Rufai by his family, doctors, lawyers, and leaders of his political party





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African Democratic Congress (ADC) Nasir El-Rufai Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Relate Detention Facility Alleged Diversion Of N423 Billion In Public Fu Money Laundering Indictment Kaduna State House Of Assembly Anti-Graft Agencies Restricted Access Delegation Armed Police Officers Psychological Intimidation State Institutions Political Pressure Dissenting Voices Constitution Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeri Entitled To Dignity Medical Care Family Access Fair Treatment Under The Law Punishment By Process Intimidation Through Isolation Attempt To Break The Spirit Of A Leading Oppos Unrestricted Access Family Doctors Lawyers Leaders Of His Political Party

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