The African Democratic Congress urges President Tinubu to step down, citing Governor Yusuf claims of a political agreement with the presidency regarding the Kano election dispute.

The African Democratic Congress has officially called for the resignation of President Bola Tinubu, demanding impeachment proceedings initiated by the National Assembly. This political demand follows claims by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf regarding an alleged political agreement with the president during the legal battle over the 2023 Kano governorship election. The opposition party argues that such a pact compromises the independence of the judiciary and represents a profound betrayal of the presidential oath.

Allegations of Judicial Interference

In a statement signed by spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi on Tuesday, the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress alleged that the governor's account raises serious questions about presidential interference in judicial matters. The party asserts that no conduct can be more heinous for a democratically elected president than to make the administration of justice an instrument of political bargaining. They argue that perverting the cause of justice for personal political advantage constitutes a profound betrayal of the oath of office.

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The opposition party emphasized that the Supreme Court is not an extension of the All Progressives Congress national secretariat. They further stated that the President of Nigeria is not the proprietor of the Nigerian judiciary. The African Democratic Congress demanded that those involved in the alleged arrangement provide evidence before the National Assembly to substantiate the claims of compromised judicial independence.

Governor Yusuf's Detailed Account

Abba Kabir Yusuf defended his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress by claiming his former political mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, sent him to negotiate an agreement with President Tinubu. The governor stated that while his governorship election dispute was pending before the Supreme Court, he was instructed to meet with the president. The proposed arrangement involved a request for the president to refrain from interfering in the litigation.

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Furthermore, Governor Yusuf claimed there was a commitment to join the All Progressives Congress if the court upheld his election. He stated that Mr. Kwankwaso was prepared to have him swear on the Qur'an to demonstrate their commitment to the arrangement. Mr. Yusuf conveyed this proposal to the president, who reportedly received it positively according to the governor's account. This move was framed as honoring an earlier political agreement rather than seeking explicit judicial direction.

The governor clarified that his account concerned a request for presidential non-interference in judicial proceedings rather than an explicit claim that the president directed the court to rule in his favor. Mr. Yusuf said that Mr. Kwankwaso's later remarks criticizing the president frustrated plans for their joint defection to the ruling party. The Kwankwasiyya Movement has denied that Mr. Kwankwaso sent the governor to negotiate such an arrangement, accusing Mr. Yusuf of shifting responsibility for his defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Political Fallout and Unanswered Questions

The Kwankwasiyya Movement, through spokesperson Habibu Mohammed, issued a statement on Monday denying any involvement in the alleged negotiation. The movement maintains that major political decisions involving Mr. Kwankwaso and his followers are taken through consultations with relevant stakeholders. They accused Governor Yusuf of attempting to justify his political realignment by fabricating or distorting the narrative of the supposed agreement.

The African Democratic Congress provided no evidence in its statement that President Tinubu contacted Supreme Court justices or influenced their decision. As of Tuesday evening, neither the presidency nor the Supreme Court had issued a public response to the allegations that PREMIUM TIMES could independently establish. The situation highlights the deepening political fractures and the intense scrutiny surrounding the 2023 election disputes in Kano State.

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This incident underscores the ongoing tension between political loyalty and judicial independence in Nigeria. The demand for impeachment proceedings against the president by the African Democratic Congress reflects the high stakes involved in the alleged agreement. The lack of concrete evidence from either side leaves the question of judicial compromise unresolved, with both parties digging in their heels. The National Assembly now faces pressure to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged arrangement, even as political alliances continue to shift rapidly in the lead-up to future elections.