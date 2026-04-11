ADC Demands Resignation of Electoral Official Amid Partisanship Allegations

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is calling for the immediate resignation of a chairman, Joash Amupitan, following claims of partisan activity on social media. The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, cited concerns about Amupitan's impartiality and alleged attempts to alter digital records. The party plans to petition relevant institutions over the matter.

Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called for the immediate resignation of Joash Amupitan, the chairman of an unnamed organization. The demand follows allegations surfacing online that Amupitan operated a personal account on X and used it to engage with a post perceived as partisan. Abdullahi, in a statement released on X, characterized the partisan post attributed to Amupitan as a serious breach of the nation's electoral system's integrity.

He emphasized the crucial role of impartiality in democratic processes, stating that election umpires must not only be independent but also appear independent beyond any reasonable doubt. This is a fundamental requirement for individuals tasked with the vital responsibility of conducting free and fair elections, he further explained. The ADC believes that Amupitan's actions cast a shadow of doubt over his ability to remain neutral and objective in his position, potentially undermining public trust in the electoral process. The integrity of the electoral process is paramount, and it is the duty of all stakeholders to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency. The implications of perceived bias can extend far beyond the immediate context of a single election. Public confidence in the democratic system itself can erode when the impartiality of key figures is questioned. Addressing these concerns is crucial to maintain the stability and legitimacy of democratic institutions.\Abdullahi's statement also highlighted what he described as a concerning attempt to alter digital records and eliminate evidence of Amupitan's alleged partisanship. This act is not simply a minor issue; it is a deliberate attack on truth and accountability, he declared. The alleged tampering with digital records raises serious questions about transparency and integrity. Such actions undermine the principles of good governance and the rule of law. The ADC views this attempted cover-up with grave concern, recognizing the potential damage to the electoral process and the broader implications for the nation's democratic principles. The pursuit of truth and accountability is at the heart of the ADC's mission, and they are committed to ensuring that those in positions of power are held to the highest standards of ethical conduct. This commitment is extended not only for the current case but also for any potential breaches in the future. The party is determined to uphold a framework where all actions are transparent, and those violating the fundamental ethical standards will be held responsible for their actions. This relentless pursuit of justice and accountability reinforces the ADC's dedication to building a fair and equitable society for all Nigerians.\Abdullahi asserted that comments linked to Amupitan demonstrate a failure to meet the standards expected of an electoral umpire. He used a sporting analogy to illustrate his point: “The referee cannot be running around in the shirt of one of the teams he’s supposed to officiate in a match. This is why Professor Amupitan must resign. Now,” Abdullahi emphasized. He further clarified that any other course of action would constitute an insult to the Nigerian people and a hazardous precedent for democracy. The ADC has announced its intention to formally lodge petitions with all pertinent institutions, including international governments and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), concerning the reported partisan post. This demonstrates the ADC's dedication to exhausting all available avenues to address the alleged breach of conduct and ensure accountability. This comprehensive approach underscores the party's unwavering commitment to the principles of democratic governance. The party recognizes the importance of collaboration with various stakeholders, including international partners and professional bodies, in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and upholding the rule of law. The ADC firmly believes in the power of collective action in addressing challenges to democratic values and promoting transparency and accountability. The party is resolved to take every measure to protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that the principles of fairness and justice are upheld.





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Elections Partisanship Resignation African Democratic Congress Integrity

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