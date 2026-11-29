The African Democratic Congress has asked INEC to explain why 37,712 mock result sheets on its IReV portal had no visible camera, timestamp or GPS metadata, and called for an independent audit before the 2027 election.

The African Democratic Congress has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission to explain what happened to the original result sheet images uploaded to its Result Viewing Portal, after its examination of 37,712 mock result sheets found no visible camera, timestamp or GPS metadata.

The party said the finding raised concerns about how the authenticity of published results can be independently established. The demand was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, November 29, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council. Shaibu said the party's Digital Situation Room examined 37,712 mock result sheets on IReV as of 11 a.m. on November 29 and found no visible image metadata.

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ADC Demands INEC Explain Missing Metadata

He said, INEC must tell Nigerians where the original images are, what records establish when and where each was captured, and who can independently verify that a published image has not been replaced. He added that the finding was the result of the Digital Situation Room's examination of the mock uploads, not a question raised in the abstract.

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The ADC acknowledged that the absence of metadata from publicly accessible copies did not, by itself, establish that the original files had been altered or that INEC had deleted the information. It nevertheless argued that the commission must demonstrate how original images and their audit trails were preserved and made available for independent verification. The party warned that weaknesses in the verification of election results could create opportunities for figures to be manipulated without detection.

It insisted that Nigerians must have confidence that results uploaded after voting accurately reflect what happened at polling units. According to the party, changes to both voter accreditation figures and election results could go undetected if INEC relies only on comparing the two figures. It illustrated this with a hypothetical example in which a polling unit originally records 113 accredited voters and 108 ballots cast, but both figures are changed to 740 and 735 respectively.

Although the figures would still appear mathematically consistent, the changes would introduce 627 votes that were not in the original count. The ADC stressed that the example was hypothetical and not an allegation that such an incident occurred during the mock election exercise. Shaibu said, Checking one figure against another is useless if both can be changed.

Party Insists On Original Record Verification

He added that every accreditation count and result sheet must be tied to an original record that no official or contractor can secretly replace. The party maintained that verifying accreditation figures against ballot totals would be insufficient unless INEC could establish the authenticity and integrity of the original records supporting both figures. It consequently called on the commission to use polling units involved in the mock exercise to demonstrate the complete chain of electoral evidence.

The requested demonstration, according to the statement, should include original BVAS accreditation records, signed result sheets, image capture and upload records, as well as the audit trail connecting individual polling units to their respective ward totals. The ADC also demanded that INEC demonstrate how its system records and flags attempts to make unauthorised changes to electoral records.

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Furthermore, the party called for an independent technical audit of the electoral system before the 2027 general election. It urged INEC to provide political parties and accredited auditors with secure mechanisms to independently verify the records. The council said the integrity of Nigeria's electoral process depended not only on the publication of polling unit results but also on the ability to establish that the figures and documents published were authentic and had not been secretly replaced.

Shaibu Warns Against Post Voting Vote Alteration

Shaibu said Nigerians must not queue under the sun to vote, only for someone with access to INEC's systems to turn 108 votes into 735 after the polling unit closes. He added that the commission must prove that alterations to original results and accreditation figures could not be concealed. The ADC said electoral transparency must extend beyond uploading result sheets to ensuring that every figure could be traced to an original record and independently verified.

The development comes amid growing attention to the role of technology in strengthening the credibility of Nigeria's elections, particularly following controversies surrounding the transmission and public display of polling unit results. INEC introduced the IReV portal to allow Nigerians to view polling unit results electronically, while BVAS was deployed to authenticate voters and provide accreditation figures at polling units.

Although IReV provides public access to uploaded result sheets, the distinction between uploading result images for public viewing and the formal electronic transmission and collation of election results has remained an important issue in debates over electoral transparency. With the 2027 general elections approaching, the ADC said INEC must provide verifiable assurances that the electronic records displayed to the public correspond with the original documents and accreditation figures generated at polling units.