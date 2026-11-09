ADC Demands Immediate Release of Justice Peter Lifu Judgment Amid Delays

The African Democratic Congress demands the Federal High Court release Justice Peter Lifu's ruling immediately, citing unpaid delays and impartiality concerns.

The African Democratic Congress has issued an urgent demand for the immediate release of a judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu. The political party accuses the Federal High Court of refusing to provide certified true copies of the ruling, despite the fact that the required fees have been paid in full. This demand comes as the party contends that the court is withholding a document that directly impacts its organizational structure and the rights of its members.

The ADC stated that Justice Lifu explicitly declared in open court that the copies of the judgment were ready for collection. However, the party's legal counsel, who formally applied for the certified copy and settled the assessed fee, has not yet received the document. The party describes this situation as an indefensible denial of access to a critical legal ruling.

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Core Details Of The Delayed Judgment Release

In a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the party provided specific dates regarding the application process. The counsel for the first defendant filed a formal application for the certified true copy on 6 November 2026. This application included payment of the assessed fee.

Counsel for the third defendant had submitted their application on the previous day, which was the very day the judgment was delivered. Both applications bear the Federal High Court's official 'PAID' stamp, indicating that every financial requirement was met at the time of submission. Despite this clear evidence of payment, the applicants remain denied access to the judgment.

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The ADC insists that this situation exceeds a routine administrative delay. The party argues that the withholding of the judgment constitutes a direct denial of access to a court decision. This decision has significant implications for the rights of the parties involved in the case, particularly regarding the leadership of a major political party.

Stakeholder Positions And Impartiality Concerns

The ADC has highlighted serious concerns regarding the impartiality of Justice Peter Lifu, who presided over the matter. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the National Secretary of the party, raised objections to Justice Lifu's involvement in the case. Aregbesola cited previous appellate decisions that, in the party's view, called the judge's competence and neutrality into question.

These concerns were formally placed on record by the party. The ADC asserts that the unexplained withholding of the judgment compounds these existing doubts about judicial neutrality. The party demands answers as to why the judgment has been withheld despite the judge declaring it ready.

A judge cannot announce that a judgment is ready and then leave litigants unable to challenge it. The ADC argues that such conduct undermines the integrity of the judicial process. The party maintains that a judge has a duty to ensure that parties can access the document they need to understand the exact orders made.

Real-World Impact On Party Leadership

The judgment in question concerns the leadership of a major political party and the rights of its members. Withholding the certified copy prevents the affected parties from knowing the exact orders made by the court. This lack of information hinders the party's ability to respond fully through the courts.

If the ruling is sound, the ADC argues there is no justification for keeping it out of reach. The Federal High Court must release the judgment immediately and explain why paid applications have gone unanswered. Public confidence in the judiciary cannot survive a process where consequential judgments are announced but their official records are denied.

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Timing Of The Ruling And Political Context

The ADC has also questioned the timing and conduct of the judicial process. Justice Lifu delivered the judgment days after the ADC launched its Sokoto campaign. The party suggests that this timing is suspicious and demands public scrutiny of the judicial process.

The ADC argues that the public is entitled to ask whether this was a genuine judicial process or a calculated attempt to deliver a political blow. The party contends that withholding the judgment is a method to deny the party the document needed to challenge the ruling. Anyone believing that withholding the judgment will bury these questions is gravely mistaken.

Future Legal Actions And Demands

The ADC has demanded the immediate release of the certified judgment and a public explanation for the delay. The party asserts that every day the judgment is withheld deepens the damage to confidence in the judiciary. Those responsible for the delay must understand that the ADC will pursue every lawful remedy.

The ADC plans to place the full record before the appropriate authorities. The party is committed to ensuring that Nigerians know exactly what has happened in this case. The ADC states that no party, official, or judicial officer is beyond scrutiny when the rights of citizens are at stake.

The party emphasized that it will not be intimidated or denied its right to challenge the ruling. The ADC remains prepared to take further legal action to secure the release of the judgment and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.