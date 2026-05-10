ADC Cross River State Leader Dr. Nyong Dismisses Allegations of President Tinubu’s Supportership

Cross River State ADC leader Dr. Effiong Nyong dismisses claims that the party is working secretly for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Former governorship candidate of the opposition African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Cross River State, Dr. Effiong Nyong, has dismissed claims that the party is secretly working for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Nyong described the allegation as mere political speculation aimed at undermining the party’s growing influence ahead of the general elections. He insisted that the ADC remained independent and focused on positioning itself as a viable alternative platform capable of participating fully in the 2027 polls. Dr. Nyong further stated that cordial relationships among politicians across party lines should not be mistaken for political alignment or compromise.

An ADC-led administration in Cross River would focus on reforms in the civil service, education, and sports sectors, with emphasis on restoring merit, discipline, and institutional efficiency in governance





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GOING AGAINST PRESIDENCY PRESIDENTINA IBORI GOVERNMENT POLITICAL ALIGNMENT COURTIAL RELATIONSHIPS AMONG POLITICS INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

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