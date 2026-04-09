ADC Crisis Deepens: Mark Faction Sues INEC Over Leadership Dispute

A leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) escalates as the faction led by David Mark challenges INEC's removal of key party leaders from its records. The lawsuit seeks to reinstate the previous leadership and halt INEC interference, stemming from a court ruling to maintain the status quo. The dispute threatens to destabilize the party's operations and democratic processes.

A new wave of turmoil has engulfed the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) as a faction led by Senator David Mark has initiated legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ). This legal challenge, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, directly contests INEC ’s recent decision to remove key party leaders' names from its official records, a move that has further exacerbated existing internal disputes within the ADC .

The lawsuit, formally recorded as FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, stems from INEC’s action on April 1st, where the electoral body deleted the names of Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary from its online portal. This removal, according to the Mark-led faction, disregards the existing leadership structure and creates instability within the party, potentially undermining its ability to function effectively. The legal proceedings highlight the deep-seated power struggles and conflicting interpretations of court rulings that have plagued the ADC, threatening to further fragment the party ahead of upcoming events and potentially impacting its standing in the political landscape.\The core of the legal argument, presented in a motion dated April 7th and spearheaded by Sulaiman Usman, SAN, representing Senator Mark, centers on compelling INEC to reverse its decision and reinstate the original National Working Committee members. This motion seeks a mandatory injunction to nullify INEC's action of removing the names from its portal, as well as to halt the commission's refusal to attend or monitor the party’s congresses and conventions. The faction is also seeking an order from the court to ensure INEC maintains the official records to reflect the leadership of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, along with the entire National Executive Committee. Moreover, the suit aims to restrain INEC from interfering with the party's leadership records, recognizing or giving effect to any opposing claims, until the final resolution of the court case. This legal battle is intricately linked to a prior ruling by the Court of Appeal delivered on March 12th, originating from a case filed by Nafiu Gombe, a former deputy national chairman of the party. Usman argues that the Court of Appeal had instructed all parties involved to maintain the status quo, meaning the situation should remain as it was before the dispute escalated. He claims that INEC’s removal of the leaders' names misinterprets the appellate court’s directive, creating confusion and a leadership vacuum within the ADC, and weakening the party's stability.\Adding to the urgency of the situation, the Mark-led faction has also requested an expedited hearing of the case, emphasizing the detrimental impact of the ongoing uncertainty on the party's operations. This request, also filed on April 7th, is urging the court to shorten the timeframes for filing legal documents and to conduct daily hearings until the case reaches a conclusion. The lawyer argued that the matter affects the leadership of a registered political party and has potentially wider implications for Nigeria’s democratic process. The ongoing situation is already disrupting internal party operations and, if not addressed quickly, may lead to the emergence of multiple competing leadership structures within the ADC. Court records indicate that the crisis began in September 2025, when the trial court initially rejected an ex parte request by Gombe to halt the activities of the Mark-led leadership. Following that initial ruling, the Mark-led faction appealed to the Court of Appeal, challenging the jurisdiction of the lower court. The appellate court subsequently instructed all parties to return to the Federal High Court and preserve the existing leadership structure pending a resolution. The initial case saw Gombe list the ADC, Mark, Aregbesola, INEC, and Ralph Nwosu as defendants. The former national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, had previously stepped down, which then paved the way for Mark to assume leadership of the party. This complex legal battle is a clear indication of the significant challenges facing the ADC and the far-reaching implications the outcome will have on the party's future





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