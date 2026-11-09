ADC demands certified copy of judgment sacking Mark-led leadership

The African Democratic Congress has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to release the certified true copy of Justice Peter Lifu's judgment, which sacked the David Mark-led caretaker committee and invalidated its decisions, including Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy. Rauf Aregbesola has asked INEC to defer changes to the party's leadership records pending his appeal.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded the immediate release of the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja over the party's leadership dispute.

ADC Demands Certified Court Judgment Copy

Justice Lifu had on Thursday, November 5, sacked the David Mark-led caretaker committee of the ADC and invalidated its decisions, including the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate. In a statement on Monday, Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the ADC presidential campaign council, said the party's lawyers had applied for the certified copy and paid the required fees but were yet to receive it.

Also read ADC crisis: Mark bloc holds grip on states

Shaibu said counsel to the first defendant filed a formal application on Friday, while counsel to the third defendant submitted one a day earlier, on the day the judgment was delivered. He said both applications bore the court's PAID stamp, adding that all requirements had been met. The ADC demands the immediate release of Justice Peter Lifu's judgment. He declared in open court that copies were ready.

Our counsel applied for the certified copy and paid the required fee, yet the judgment remains out of reach, the statement reads. This is an indefensible denial of access to a ruling that directly affects the party and its members. If the judgment was ready, there is no excuse for keeping it from the parties.

Advertisement

The ADC campaign council spokesperson said withholding the CTC prevents the affected parties from knowing the exact orders made by the court and responding through the appropriate legal channels. He also called on the Federal High Court to explain the delay in processing despite payment of the required fees. He added that the party had formally objected to Lifu presiding over the case, with its national secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, raising concerns about the judge's impartiality.

ADC Challenges Judge Impartiality And Timing

According to Shaibu, Aregbesola cited previous appellate decisions which, in the party's view, raised questions about the judge's competence and neutrality. Shaibu also questioned the timing of the judgment, saying it was delivered days after the party launched its campaign in Sokoto. The public is entitled to ask whether this was a judicial process or a calculated attempt to deliver a political blow while denying the party the document needed to challenge it, he said.

He said the opposition party would pursue all lawful remedies and approach relevant authorities over what it described as an attempt to obstruct its right to challenge the ruling. The ADC will not be intimidated or denied its right to challenge this ruling. Any attempt to obstruct that right will be met with every lawful action available, he said.

Aregbesola Appeals To INEC And Files Stay Motion

Meanwhile, Aregbesola, through his lawyer Mohammed Sheriff, SAN, has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging the commission not to remove the party's leaders as presently constituted in its official records pending the hearing and determination of his appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The former governor of Osun State informed the electoral umpire that, in addition to his appeal, he had also filed a motion on notice for a stay of execution of the judgment delivered by Justice Lifu, which nullified his assumption of office as ADC national secretary under the leadership of David Mark.

Advertisement

He said the notice of appeal and the motion for stay of execution were both filed on November 7. We ask that the commission defer any discretionary changes that could prejudice the relief sought in the pending application, he said. Separately, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday criticised the ADC over its comments on the court judgment that removed the Mark-led executive committee of the party.

FCT Minister Criticises ADC Internal Conflicts

Wike spoke at a town hall meeting with political stakeholders, traditional rulers, and residents of the Kwali Area Council of the FCT. He said political parties should serve as vehicles for development and good governance rather than platforms for persistent internal conflicts. The minister also accused opposition politicians of placing personal ambitions above the welfare and development of the people.

He commended the area council chairmen and political leaders across party lines who had agreed to work together in the interest of the FCT. Urging residents to reject politicians who only appear during election periods with promises, he called on them to support leaders whose performance could be assessed through infrastructure delivery and empowerment initiatives.