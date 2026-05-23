ADC Congratulates Gabriel Pidomson as Rivers State Governorship Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally announced the nomination of Dr Gabriel Pidomson as the governorship candidate for Rivers State in a primary election that decided his candidacy. He secured a total of 112, 086 votes to outmaneuver four other aspirants in the campaign, thereby being declared the winner. The congress chairman confirmed his selection in Port Harcourt.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared a former Secretary to the Rivers State Government , Dr Gabriel Pidomson , as the governorship candidate in the state.

Pidomson scored 112, 086 votes in the primary election, surpassing four other aspirants who contested across 23 local government areas of the state. The chairman of the ADC Primary Election in Rivers State, Carol Obaro, made the declaration after collating the final results at the ADC secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday night.

Dr Gabriel Pidomson secured the highest score, obtaining 112, 068 votes, thereby satisfying the requirements of the ADC and the constitution and being declared the winner of the primary election. The other aspirants who participated in the primary election were Leloonu Nwibubasa, with 1, 476 votes; Dennis Naku, a journalist at Punch Newspapers, with approximately 19 years of professional experience; and Farah Dagogo, a former governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, scoring 2,369 votes.

In an update, Nigerians can now invest up to ₦2.5 million on premium domains and profit between ₦17 to ₦25 million. Earnings are paid in US dollars. To know more, click here. In her personal journey, Ashmusy shared how failed relationships made her take drastic measures of freezing her eggs.

Ashmusy mentioned that she faced the challenge of her thirties without having children. She concluded that freezing eggs was the only solution for her and encouraged other women to consider it after experiencing her ordeal





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African Democratic Congress Gabriel Pidomson Governorship Candidate Rivers State Government Primary Election Port Harcourt Estimated Earning Invest Premium Domains Failed Relationships Freezing Eggs

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