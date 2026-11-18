The African Democratic Congress affirms Atiku Abubakar will contest the 2027 presidential election despite a Federal High Court ruling voiding his candidacy, filing a 17-ground appeal.

The African Democratic Congress has firmly declared that its designated presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will appear on the ballot for the 2027 general election and is poised to secure a decisive victory. This assertion comes despite a recent judicial order that ostensibly voided the party principal's eligibility to run in the upcoming polls. The party leadership remains steadfast in its position, asserting that the current legal challenges will not prevent their candidate from competing against the incumbent administration.

Confident Prediction of Electoral Victory

Phrank Shaibu, serving as the Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Campaign Council, publicly reinforced the party's resolve during an appearance on Channels Television's program, Justice Lifu. Shaibu stated that the Affordable Life campaign is gaining significant traction across all regions of the nation. He explicitly promised that Atiku Abubakar would not only retain his spot on the electoral ticket but would also defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, which is the party of the sitting President.

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Shaibu articulated a clear and unambiguous message regarding the outcome of the contest, stating that Atiku Abubakar would beat Bola Ahmed Tinubu by a wide margin on January 16, 2027. This confident prediction was made in direct response to recent court judgments that have introduced legal uncertainty regarding the party's leadership structure and its preparations for the national polls. The spokesperson emphasized that the momentum of the campaign remains strong regardless of ongoing judicial proceedings.

Filing 17-Ground Appeal Against Federal Court

In response to the nullification of the candidate's eligibility, the party has initiated immediate legal action to protect its interests. The ADC filed a case in the Court of Appeal to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission from altering its leadership records or the nomination particulars of Atiku Abubakar. This legal maneuver aims to preserve the status quo of the party's registration and candidate listings until the appellate court can render a final decision on the matter.

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The party has submitted a comprehensive 17-ground appeal challenging the judgment delivered on November 5, 2026, by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The appeal argues that the trial court fundamentally lacked jurisdiction to entertain the leadership dispute brought forward by Bala Gombe. The ADC contends that the trial court's decision is flawed on multiple legal fronts and should be overturned by the higher tribunal.

Challenging Jurisdiction and Procedural Validity

The ADC's legal team, led by Chief J.S. Okutepa, SAN, has outlined specific arguments questioning the foundational authority of the trial court. The 17 grounds of appeal specifically challenge whether Justice Lifu had the legal jurisdiction to hear the case, whether Bala Gombe had the proper standing to institute the action, and whether disputed evidence was assessed correctly. The party argues that the sweeping orders made against them cannot stand in law given these procedural deficiencies.

Additionally, the party is challenging a separate ruling issued on July 24, 2026, which granted Bala Gombe permission to amend his originating summons. The ADC argues that this permission was granted while an unresolved objection to the court's jurisdiction was still pending. The party contends that the proposed amendment improperly altered the description of parties and the capacity in which defendants were sued without obtaining prior leave of court. The appeal brief seeks to have this amendment order set aside.

Urging INEC to Preserve Candidate Records

The ADC is urgently requesting the Court of Appeal to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission from implementing the November 5 judgment before the appeal is determined. The party warns that allowing INEC to act on the contested judgment could undermine the appellate process and expose its candidates to unnecessary uncertainty. The party maintains that administrative changes made by the electoral body could create a situation that is difficult to reverse, even if the appellate court eventually rules in favor of the ADC.

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The leadership emphasized that the decision to make these legal challenges public is intended to clarify the complex issues before the appellate court. It serves to assure party members and supporters that the ADC is pursuing all available lawful judicial processes to defend the rights of its members and its established leadership. The party insists that no administrative action based on the contested judgment should be taken until the Court of Appeal has fully considered the issues raised in the appeal.